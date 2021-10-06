The new Japanese Prime Minister: from China Dove to China Hawk

To share Tweeter To share To share E-mail

The new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and new Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has positioned himself as a moderate and a liberal for most of his political career and this is also true in the field of foreign policy. With deep family ties to Hiroshima, he called for a world without nuclear weapons and spent much of the 2000s openly opposing his party’s ascending right wing. As his colleagues dwelled on China’s rise and military expansion and increasingly emphasized relations with the United States as the guarantor of Japan’s security, Kishida argued instead, his country needed to balance relations between the two great powers.

As Japan’s longest-serving foreign minister for the Abe administration between 2012 and 2017, he stressed his moderation over the prime minister’s harsh attitude. Eventually, the Kishidas side of the argument seemed to prevail when Abe offered to cooperate with Xi Jinping’s flagship Belt and Road initiative, paving the way for renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Yet, judging by the remarks made by Kishida during the PLD leadership election, it appears he has rethought his position and joined the increasingly loud chorus of Chinese hawks in Tokyo. He now Express deep concerns about the authoritarianism and expansionism of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under Xi Jinping and pledges to oppose it in coordination with other like-minded democracies. He has even promised appoint a special human rights adviser to respond to Beijing’s violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. In defense as well, he said he was open to acquiring long-range strike capabilities to strengthen deterrence against missile attacks and pledged to strengthen Japan’s economic security as well. He finally echoed the concerns expressed by senior defense officials over the tensions in the Taiwan Strait and their substantial impact on the security of Japan.

In short, Kishida seems to have followed Tokyo’s general drift towards a more assertive posture towards China. As was the case with his predecessor, Suga Yoshihide, who had followed a similar trajectory, the question arises as to whether this reflects a real shift in his view of foreign policy or whether it is simply bending at the mercy of the prevailing winds among Japanese political elites. There is no doubt, at least, that Kishidas’ conversion to warmongering was electorally useful. This reassured Abe and other PLD alumni who were suspicious of his main rival, Kono Taro, for his streak of independence and his supposed complacency towards China. It probably also helped to get a last minute agreement with Takaichi Sanae, the toughest of the four candidates for the party’s presidency, to unite to prevent a victory for Kono in a possible second round.

Once moderate among his PLD colleagues, Kishida has followed Tokyo’s general drift towards a more assertive stance towards China

Indeed, if a debate held before the election to the national press club is something happening, the Chinese policy of Kishida and Kono did not appear so distant from each other. Both pledged to work with allies and partners and expressed apprehension over China’s assertion. Both also stressed, however, that security tensions were not the sum total of Sino-Japanese relations, maintaining diplomatic dialogue remains crucial, and that efforts should be made to revive official meetings and exchanges of people. to people after the interruption imposed by the pandemic.

In other words, having both served as foreign ministers in the Abe administration, Kishida and Kono unsurprisingly endorsed his basic approach. Their more hawkish tone lately – unlike Kishida, Kono has also Express openness to the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines, whose primary objective would be to balance China’s rise in the Indo-Pacific – reflects general unease with the CCP’s trajectory under Xi Jinping, as well that the eclipse in Tokyo of more conciliatory voices such as the former general secretary of the PLD Nikai Toshihiro, whose fortune had become linked to that of the unfortunate Suga administration.

There is also no denying the long-term shift towards anti-China animosity within the ruling party in Japan, which is reflected in Kishida’s own trajectory. In the 2000s, the idea that a stronger China would pose a threat to Japan gained ground, but it is still possible to call for more nuance and highlight the opportunities offered by the rise of China. Following the crises of 2010 and 2012 surrounding the disputed Senkaku / Diaoyu islands, then Foreign Minister Kishida could do little more than advocate a resumption of diplomatic dialogue with Beijing while following Abes in the strengthening of the US-Japan alliance and trying to form an international coalition. meet the Chinese challenge.

This year, Kishida had to pose as a Chinese falcon to seize the leadership of the PLD. This is a clear indication that the nationalist is currently reigning within the party. Only time will tell if Kishida will preside over a more systematic and deliberate overhaul of Japan’s strategy in China to reflect this.





Andrea A. Fischetti is a government researcher conducting research on Asia-Pacific affairs and security in East Asia at the University of Tokyo and the Asia-Pacific Initiative. He was a visiting student at the Hiroshima Peace Institute at Hiroshima City University and a research assistant at the House of Commons of the British Parliament. Mr. Fischetti received his MA in War Studies from Kings College London, after a BA with High Honors in International Relations, Peace and Conflict Studies.









Antoine Roth is an assistant professor at the Faculty of Law, Tohoku University, working on Sino-Japanese relations, Chinese foreign relations and East Asian international affairs. He holds a PhD in International Politics from the University of Tokyo and an MA in Asian Studies from George Washington University and a BA in International Relations from the University of Geneva. He previously worked at the Swiss Embassy in Tokyo and was a visiting student at Fudan University in Shanghai.



