Melania Trump compared herself to Hillary Clinton when one of Donald Trump’s cases came out





While Melania Trump has never acknowledged that her husband Donald Trumps has reported affairs publicly, she has addressed them behind the scenes, according to her former chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham. In the recently published brief,

The news fell on a Friday, Grisham recalls in an excerpt obtained by SheKnows, as we planned to leave for Florida. I hadn’t even called Ms. Trump to tell her about the story until I got a call from her to let me know she wanted to drive to Air Force One before her husband. Melania was responding to reporter Ronan Farrows New Yorker’s story about McDougals’ interview with The National Enquirer, for which she was paid $ 150,000 in August 2016, to discuss her year-long affair with the President a decade earlier. The publication voluntarily purchased the exclusive rights to its story so it could protect Donald and never let it see the light of day.

That’s when Melania delved into the presidential scandal history books and referred to former First Lady Hillary Clinton, she didn’t want that same image to haunt her. Grisham writes: She surprised me by saying that I don’t want to be like Hillary Clinton, do you understand what I mean? She walked over to Marine One holding her husband’s hand after the news of Monica and it didn’t look right, referring to Monica Lewinsky. Melania didn’t want to support Donald at this point and she certainly didn’t want political photographers capturing him for publications around the world.

As news of the former presidents’ alleged affairs continue to haunt him, Melania can more easily dodge the news since the couple are out of the White House. She continues to keep a low profile and enjoy her Florida life away from the prying eyes of the press and her husbands have reported indiscretions.

