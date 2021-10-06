Prime Minister Imran calls on UN to end “illicit flow of money from poor to richer capitals” – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the United Nations to stop the illicit flow of money from poor countries to tax haven destinations, arguing that this has led to increased poverty in developing countries.

He made the remarks on Tuesday as he virtually delivered remarks at the 15th United Nations Conference on Trade Development, Dialogue III of the World Leaders’ Summit. The dialogue was titled “Building a More Prosperous Development Path: Adapting to the Scale of the Movement”.

Khan cited the UN Security Generals Panel’s FACTI report to state that stolen assets worth around $ 7 trillion are parked in largely offshore tax havens.

Every year, $ 1 trillion leaves developing countries for richer nations. And this looting is taking place because of the corrupt ruling elite of the developing world, Khan said, a statement that comes just days after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) “unveiled” its Pandoras on Sunday. Papers, citing several Pakistanis among those with suspected ties to offshore companies.

The Pandora Papers survey should start with me: PTI’s Faisal Vawda

Khan said the flow of illicit money is a huge crisis, which will only get worse in the years to come. The only way to stop it is to implement the FACTI panel recommendations in letter and spirit, the cricketer turned politician added.

Khan criticized richer states, saying that despite the power to stop this “massive injustice”, they play no role in preventing it.

What it does is crush people in the developing world when that money leaves poor countries, it devalues ​​their currencies, which leads to inflation, causing poverty.

He explained that the domino effect of the problem will eventually affect the richer countries as well.

The growing inflation graph increases economic migration. People are dying to go to richer countries. If this inequality persists, richer countries will have to build walls to prevent migrants from entering.

Kamyab Pakistan program launched: Prime Minister says government is taking action to curb inflation

Debt relief

Meanwhile, Khan said he was the one who launched a campaign to bring debt relief to the poorest countries that have been disproportionately affected by the repeated lockdowns imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He recommended that debt relief for developing states affected by the virus continue until the end of the pandemic.

Vaccine distribution

Khan said richer countries are vaccinating their populations 20 times faster than poor countries. He asked the president to make sure the vaccine has a more equitable distribution.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the gap between countries when it comes to the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Climate finance

Meanwhile, Khan also highlighted the need for the mobilization and contribution of richer states to climate finance given the vulnerability and existential challenges facing small island groups and other nations, including Pakistan. .

Small island nations are more prone to climate change due to rising sea levels. This also includes countries like Pakistan, which depend on glacial water for our survival. “

