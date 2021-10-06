Lawyers file ethics complaint against former justice official for conspiracy to help Trump





WASHINGTON, Oct.5 (Reuters) – A group of prominent lawyers on Tuesday filed an ethics complaint against Jeffrey Bossert Clark, a former senior Justice Department official who is under investigation for allegedly plotting to help former President Donald Trump to overthrow the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit, signed by former Justice Department attorneys and led by the Lawyers Defending American Democracy group, asks the District of Columbia Bar Disciplinary Office to investigate and sanction Clark’s actions.

“Mr. Clark made false statements about the integrity of the election in a concerted effort to broadcast an official statement from the United States Department of Justice that election results in several states were unreliable.” , they wrote, noting that such conduct puts a strain on American democracy. serious risk.

A lawyer for Clark could not be immediately reached.

Clark was appointed by former President Donald Trump to the post of Deputy Attorney General of the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the Department of Justice.

A former Kirkland & Ellis lawyer who defended BP in the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, he often clashed with career lawyers within the division over his narrow interpretations of clean air laws and some water. He was later also appointed acting head of the civilian division at the end of the Trump administration.

In January, the Justice Department’s Inspector General announced that his office was launching an investigation into whether Clark had plotted to oust then Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen so he could take over the department and help pursue Trump’s baseless claims by opening an investigation into electoral fraud in Georgia. .

Emails obtained by ABC News showed that Clark also wrote a letter he wanted Rosen to approve, which urged Georgia to convene a special legislative session to investigate allegations of voter fraud.

Clark’s plan, which was first reported by The New York Times and independently confirmed by Reuters, ultimately failed after senior department officials pledged to resign in protest.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; edited by Richard Pullin

