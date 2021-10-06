Home Secretary Amit Shah Expected to Visit J&K This Month | Latest India News





New Delhi: during his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the removal of Article 370, which granted special status, on August 5, 2019, the Union Minister of the Interior is expected to visit the former state as part of the Centers mega-awareness program and to examine development patterns, people familiar with the development said. He will likely be on a three-day tour between Oct. 23 and 25, but dates may change as well, officials cited above have said. During the tour, Shah is expected to interact with various stakeholders, review some projects and also take stock of the law and order situation. Several members of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ cabinet have visited the newly sculpted Union Territory over the past four or five weeks as part of the public awareness program. These include Narendra Singh Tomar, G Kishan Reddy and John Barla. During his trip, Shah will visit remote areas of the Kashmir Valley and Jammu region where he is also likely to interact with the public. On August 5, 2019, the Center effectively repealed Article 370, which granted special status to the former state, and Article 35A, which prohibited non-locals from buying or owning real estate in Jammu. and Kashmir, to settle there permanently or to benefit from the benefits of state-funded scholarship programs. The constitutional provision recognized the special status of the (then) state of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of autonomy and its ability to formulate laws for permanent residents of the states. Shah visited the old state in June 2019, immediately after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Modi, came to power. Last month, he held a high-level review meeting on J&K with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior security officials, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. He also reviewed various development initiatives implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, including the Package of 80,000 crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015. The Minister of the Interior has said in the past that the overall development and well-being of the population of the Union territory is at the top of the government’s list of priorities. In June of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited J&K executives, including Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, to his residence in Delhi, during which they demanded the restoration of the special status of J&K.

