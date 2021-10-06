Donald Trump’s ex-aide sues ex-press secretary Stephanie Grisham – Deadline





As former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham began appearing in the media with the publication of her new book, she wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post on Tuesday that explained her breakup with her boyfriend. , Max Miller, one of Donald Trump’s members. aids.

Grisham claimed he became physically abusive as she ended their relationship, but responded by filing a libel suit against her on Tuesday.

In the editorial and his book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, Grisham does not identify Miller by name, but he claims in his lawsuit that he is “widely known to the public. As she refers to him.

His lawsuit argues that in the Post op-ed, “the defendant Grisham writes numerous false and defamatory statements about the plaintiff, including, but not limited to, ‘the relationship has become abusive’; “The end of our relationship had turned violent”; “He became physical with me”; “I shared the same story about physical violence”; and ‘this’ great guy ‘had anger issues and a violent streak.’ “

The gist of the Grisham article was that while she informed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump that her relationship with Miller had become abusive, “they didn’t seem to care.” The former president, in fact, backed Miller in his bid for a congressional seat in Ohio now occupied by Anthony Gonzalez. Gonzalez, a Republican, announced last month that he would not run for another term, after voting to impeach Trump in the wake of the Jan.6 uprising.

In her book, Grisham writes about her relationship with Miller and how it deteriorated, but she did not explicitly say that she had become abusive. She spoke about it in an interview Tuesday on The Lead with Jake Tapper.

Miller filed his defamation suit in the Common Plea Court for Cuyahoga County, OH. Designate judge Emily Hagen has set a hearing for October 13 after dismissing a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent Grisham from claiming he was physically abusive.

A spokesperson for Grisham publisher HarperCollins did not immediately return a request for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2021/10/donald-trump-stephanie-grisham-max-miller-1234850500/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos