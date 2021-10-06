Conservative Party Conference: Boris Johnson’s speech will make loyal Conservatives scream | Politics News





It was the best-kept secret of the week at the Conservatives’ conference: the secret room where Boris Johnson will deliver his final rallying call to party loyalists. Kept in secret and shrouded in secrecy, the hall is much larger than the one in which ministers have given their speeches since the conference opened on Sunday. And there have been allegations that the Prime Minister is planning a Donald Trump rally, surrounded by his ministerial team and beloved Tory supporters. Mr Johnson is always greeted and feted like a rock star at the Tory conference. In recent years, of course, he’s been the King of the Water, causing maximum trouble and embarrassment for David Cameron and Theresa May. Now, as Prime Minister, he has to play the statesman, with a little gravity between the jokes. But he still has his old enemies in his sights, attacking “decades of drift and procrastination” and claiming that he is dealing with “problems that no government has had the courage to tackle before.” Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Integral: interview with Boris Johnson

Yes, Dave and Theresa, that means you, as well as Sir John Major and Labor Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. And the reception he will receive? Bordering on hysterical, no doubt, after handing over to the Conservatives their vast majority in the Commons since Margaret Thatcher in 1987. It is claimed that the Conservative Party has always loved a glamorous blonde: Margaret Thatcher, Heseltine … and now Johnson. So his speech will be at the box office, it will be barnstorming and no doubt a little edgy too. And the faithful of the feast will cry out at the top of their lungs.

