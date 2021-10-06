Difficulty making birth certificates, Tuban residents write letters to Jokowi, here is the content





TUBAN, KOMPAS.com – A resident of the District Tuban, East Java, wrote an open letter to President Joko Widodo due to the difficulty of making a birth certificate for the baby. They are Arif Akbar and Suci Nur Aisiyah, a married couple from Ngjuran village, Bancar district, Tuban regency, East Java. Arif Akbar and his wife deliberately wrote a letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo seeking a solution to his population document management problem in the form of his child’s birth certificate. Arif had difficulty making her son’s birth certificate because the child’s name was too long, exceeding the maximum character limit set by the Population Administration Information System (SIAK) of the General Directorate of civil status and civil status from the Ministry of the Interior. The second child born on January 6, 2019 was called “Rangga Madhipa Sutra Jiwa Cordosega Akre Askhala Mughal Ilkhanat Akbar Sahara Pi-Thariq Ziyad Syaifudin Quthuz Khoshala Sura Talenta”. To read also: Difficult for her child to have a birth certificate because the first name is too long, Arif: I’ve been struggling for 3 years When he reported to the Disdukcapil office in Tuban district, he was advised to change the child’s name so that it could be registered in the SIAK of the Dukcapil General Directorate, Ministry of Interior . Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail “Every time we came, we were told to wait until the last solution was given to change the child’s name,” Arif Akbar told Kompas.com, Tuesday (5/10/2021). In fact, the inclusion of the name which consists of 19 words has a meaning and a philosophy which is the prayer and hope of a parent. Thus, the suggestion to change the name to adjust the maximum limit of alphabetic characters in the SIAK application of the General Directorate of Dukcapil, Ministry of Interior cannot be accepted. Until finally, Arif Akbar was desperate to write his complaint in an open letter to President Joko Widodo and upload it to his social media. He hopes that with the letter, President Joko Widodo will be able to provide a solution to the problem without changing or changing the child’s name, which is quite long. “I hope that my child will obtain legal recognition by issuing a birth certificate or other documents, without being asked to change the child’s name,” he hoped. Here is an excerpt from the open letter which was also shared with social media groups.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2021/10/06/051300478/kesulitan-membuat-akta-kelahiran-warga-tuban-menulis-surat-ke-jokowi-begini The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos