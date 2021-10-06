Politics
“For the sake of my people, I will put aside my own well-being” – People’s First Philosophy of President Xi Jinping and Chinese Communists
“Before I wrap up, can I ask you something that really interests me? “
On the afternoon of March 22, 2019, towards the end of his meeting with President Xi Jinping, Roberto Fico, speaker of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, raised this issue.
President Xi Jinping meets with President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico in Rome on March 22, 2019.
Everyone in the room turned to him.
“How did you feel when you were elected Chinese president? Hearing laughter in the room, Fico explained: “I was very excited when I was elected president of the Italian Chamber of Deputies. Since China is so much bigger, I wonder what you might think when you were elected to lead such an important country in the world. “
President Xi looked at Fico calmly and full of strength. “It is indeed a huge responsibility and a daunting task to govern such a large country.” He has answered. “For the sake of my people, I will put aside my own well-being. I am ready to be selfless and devote myself to the development of China.”
After a slight pause, President Xi went on to say, “A novice weightlifter can only handle 50 kilograms at the start. After training, you can lift up to 250 kilograms of weight. I believe, with my hard work and with the joint efforts. out of 1.3 billion Chinese, we will be able to shoulder the weight of this responsibility and lead our country well. I trust the Chinese people too.
Xi Jinping visits residents of Luotuowan Village, Fuping County, Hebei Province, December 29-30, 2012.
“You are welcome to visit China. You will see a country that is both ancient and modern, and a hardworking and intelligent people.” Hearing President Xi’s invitation, Fico happily replied, “I will.”
Character determines what one pursues. Being “altruistic” requires rejecting self-interest calculations and working tirelessly for the greater good. President Xi explained that “the aspirations of the people to live a better life should always be at the center of our efforts.” He vowed to “serve the people and assume his responsibilities” and insisted that he was “a servant of the people”. All of this reflects his dedication to the Party and to the country, a character that underlies his unreserved love and concern for the people, and his commitment to moving forward for the good of the people.
The state of mind determines what one will achieve. To be “altruistic” means to work diligently for the public interests and to exercise power for the people. President Xi stressed that “the CCP pursues development that benefits the people.” He chose to “displease a few hundred corrupt officials for the sake of the 1.3 billion” and solemnly declared that “the people are the greatest source of confidence in the governance of the CCP.” President Xi has always put the people at the forefront of his mind, which underpins his commitment to work wholeheartedly for fairness, justice and the benefit of the people, and to lead the whole Party and the whole nation towards the realization of the Chinese dream.
Xi Jinping speaks with employees of Fine Stainless Strip Steel Co., Ltd. by TISCO on May 12, 2020.
Words express thought; books are a manifestation of his spirit. President Xi’s response to his Italian interlocutor was not impromptu, but a demonstration of his cohesive, people-oriented philosophy that is reflected in his speeches, instructions and works such as The governance of China.
In an interview with a Russian TV station in February 2014, President Xi shed light on where his time was spent. He admitted that he was too busy to have personal time, and stressed that it is the people who “put me in this job” and that “the responsibility is heavier than the mountain”. To explain what this meant to him, President Xi used an excerpt from Northern Expedition Memorial by Zhuge Liang, a Chinese statesman of the 2nd and 3rd centuries: “Since this mission was given to me, I worry day and night, because I fear not to be up to the expectations of the people.
“When the Party and the people need us to give our all, we will do it without the slightest hesitation and put aside all personal interests. If we couldn’t do it, how could we expect someone else do it? “
“The people gave us power and we must give everything for the Party and the country. We must do whatever needs to be done, and displease whoever needs to be.
“We will remain true to our mission and will never forget that we are communists and revolutionaries. We will never lose the revolutionary spirit.”
With such simple and serious words, President Xi spoke from the heart as the leader of the people and made a solemn commitment as a Party member.
Xi Jinping visits representatives of health workers from Hubei Province and the PLA and other provinces at Huoshenshan Hospital on March 10, 2020.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping in its midst has risen to challenges, pioneered and pushed reforms forward. It has developed a series of new ideas, new thinking and new strategies, adopted a series of major policies, launched a number of major initiatives and pursued many major tasks. He solved many difficult problems that had been on the agenda for a long time but never been solved, and accomplished many things that were wanted but never done. The CPC has remained true to its original mission and has continued unabated in a spirit of altruism; he took concrete steps and fought hard for the good of the Chinese people. With strong performance, CPC connects the past, present and future of a great cause.
“I am ready to be selfless and devote myself to the development of China.” This is President Xi’s solemn pledge and public exhortation. For President Xi and all CCP members, the people will always remain the top priority in their values, mission and pursuit. The CCP will keep the interests of the people in mind, shoulder its responsibilities, and stand by the people through thick and thin. Under the leadership of the CCP, China, a country that is both ancient and modern, will become even more dynamic and move forward with unstoppable momentum.
