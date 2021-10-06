Where is Juanita Broaddrick now? She supported Donald Trump





Content Disclaimer: This article includes a discussion of sexual assault.

Two weeks after the Senate acquitted President Bill Clinton in his 1999 impeachment trial, Juanita Broaddrick appeared on NBC Dateline with new bombing allegations. In his interview, Broaddrick accused Clinton of raping her during his 1978 campaign for governor of Arkansas while he was state attorney general. (Clinton’s attorney David E. Kendall called Broaddricks’ accusations absolutely false in a statement at the time, and the former president never admitted any wrongdoing.) Impeachment FXs: American Crime Story revisits the story of Broaddricks.

Broaddrick said on Dateline that she met Clinton during a campaign stop at a nursing home she was operating at the time. Broaddrick recalled telling Clinton that the Hangar had recently started volunteering at his campaign office in his hometown of Van Buren, Arkansas, and he invited her to call his office if she was. one day found in Little Rock. A few weeks later, Broaddrick was in town for a corporate seminar and accepted the offer. She initially agreed to meet Clinton at her hotel cafe, but said he called at the last minute and asked to meet in her room instead to avoid reporters camping out in the lobby.

Broaddrick alleged to Dateline that within minutes of entering the room, Clinton started kissing her. I pushed him away first. I just told him no… He’s trying to kiss me again, she claimed, according to the Washington Post. He starts biting my lip … And then he forced me to lie down on the bed. I was just very scared. I tried to get away from him … He didn’t want to listen to me. Broaddrick claimed that despite her resistance, Clinton assaulted her, leaving her bruised and swollen lip.

The last thing he told me was, you better get ice cream for this, Broaddrick frustrated with NBC’s weeks delay in airing his story for what the network cited as verification. facts asserted in a competing Washington Post interview in 1999. And he put on his sunglasses and walked out the door. (She also detailed the alleged sexual assault in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times pending NBC airing.)

Broaddrick said she didn’t come forward initially because she feared no one would believe her, but Paula Jones’ 1994 sexual harassment lawsuit against Clinton ultimately prompted her to share her story. When Jones’ lawyers first approached her, Broaddrick, nicknamed Jane Doe No.5, refused to cooperate. After receiving a subpoena, she signed an affidavit in 1998 denying that Clinton assaulted her, which had been common since the early ’90s.

During the 1992 presidential campaign, rumors and unfounded stories circulated that Mr. Clinton made unwelcome sexual advances to me in the late 1970s, Broaddrick wrote. I repeatedly denied the allegations and demanded that my family’s privacy be respected. These allegations are false and I had hoped they would no longer haunt me or disturb my family. … I have no information to offer regarding an unwelcome or unwelcome sexual advance by Mr. Clinton.

Broaddrick later reconsidered her sworn testimony and claimed that Hillary Clinton tried to thank her for her silence during a political rally in the early 1990s. The FBI investigated Broaddricks’ allegations during the Kenneth Starr’s investigation of Clinton, but ultimately found the evidence inconclusive. In a 2016 BuzzFeed interview, Broaddrick expressed his desire for the public to believe his accusations. People who say they’re sorry are very respectful, she said. But when somebody says, I believe you, it probably does me the most good, because I want to be believed. It’s a difficult thing to come forward and talk about it. And for someone to choose to have me validated, that’s fine.

Broaddrick doubled down on his allegations against Clinton on Twitter in January 2016, writing I was 35 when Bill Clinton, Ark. The attorney general raped me and Hillary tried to shut me up. I’m 73 now … it never goes away.

This was only a small part of the campaign she launched against Hillary Clinton during the former 2016 First Ladys presidential candidacy. Hours before a debate in October 2016, Broaddrick appeared alongside Donald Trump as well. that of Kathleen Willey, Kathy Shelton and Jones, who have all accused the Clintons of wrongdoing over the years in a press conference live on Facebook. During the event, Broaddrick attempted to distinguish between the charges against Trump and those against Mr. Clinton. Bill Clinton raped me and Hillary Clinton threatened me, she said. I don’t think there is a comparison.

In 2018, Broaddrick published a book, You’d Better Put Some Ice On That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton, with former investigative reporter Nick Lulli. According to the synopsis, she tells her story, from the assault on the future president to veiled threats from a seemingly accomplice presidential contender, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Now that the former RN has retired to a 23-acre ranch mansion in Arkansas near the Oklahoma border, Twitter appears to be her favorite way to speak out against the Clintons, as well as President Joe Biden and its current administration. Her Twitter bio repeats the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election, and she recently tweeted her opposition to critical race theory and vaccine warrants, calling Dr.Anthony Fauci a disgusting little tyrant who should be locked up for crimes against humanity. She also posted racist tweets about Vice President Kamala Harris and felt that anyone who recently vandalized a statue of George Floyd in New York City should receive a medal.

Broaddrick even tweeted about Impeachment, promising to share more information in the future. The true story of the American crime of impeachment was covered and covered up during the impeachment of Bill Clinton, Broaddrick tweeted on October 2. Jane Doe # 5 is not a Bill and Monica consensual affair. That’s when Bill raped Juanita. Stay tuned. More soon. # IAmJaneDoeNo5.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.

