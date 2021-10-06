Imparsial appeals TNI reforms backtracked under President Jokowi

tirto.id – Imparsial executive director Gufron Mabruri said Indonesian National Army (TNI) reform suffered a setback when it entered its 76th year. This was triggered by the lack of civilian control over the military.

“Civilian control over the army, in this case the TNI, is an important condition for democratization and the achievement of military professionalism,” Gufron Mabruri said in a written statement on Monday (5/10/2021) in the night.

Gufron said civilian control over the military tends to be weak and doesn’t work. This can be seen from the attitude of President Joko Widodo who has not made any changes in military reform during his 6 years as head of Indonesia.

“President Jokowi lacks the political will and courage to carry out the TNI reform program,” Gufron said.

The Ministry of Defense, which is mandated to control TNI in accordance with Law No. 3 of 2002 on national defense, also does not encourage TNI reform. The ministry under the command of Prabowo Subianto instead left the TNI in civilian spaces.

This can be seen from the formation of the National Defense Reserve Component (Komcad) despite criticism and rejection from various parties.

Gufron also felt that the House of Representatives (DPR) was weak in overseeing the TNI. He sees the DPR as an actor that produces problematic laws, such as the law on the management of national resources which serves as the legal basis for the Ministry of Defense to establish the Reserve component of national defense.

“Many allegations of irregularities in the administration of the defense sector have also escaped parliamentary scrutiny,” Gufron said.

In addition, Imparsial also underlined TNI’s involvement in the civil field. TNI is involved in the rice paddy printing program, COVID-19 treatment program, helping to secure Papua, etc.

“Unfortunately, even though the various forms of military engagement violate TNI law, he has in fact been acquitted. There has been no assessment or correction by civilian political authorities,” Gufron said.

On the other hand, TNI soldiers are increasingly seated in civilian seats. He gave the example of many active members of the TNI who hold civilian positions such as the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) to Public Enterprises (BUMN) . The Indonesian Ombudsman noted that up to 27 TNI members are actively serving in state-owned enterprises.

“In fact, there was recently a speech aimed at placing active TNI members in civilian government positions, especially regional leaders, due to the government’s failure to deal with the pandemic which led to the postponement of elections of regional chiefs (Pilkada), “said Gufron.

Another duty that is still in place is the reform of the military justice system. Gufron said military justice is still a means of impunity for military personnel who commit crimes.

“Even though there are sanctions for military personnel who commit criminal acts, the sanctions imposed are often not optimal,” he said.

In fact, Gufron continued, the reform of military justice is in fact a mandate of Law no. 34/2004 on the TNI.

He also demanded that there be no impunity due to the violence of the TNI. This is because TNI violence occurs often and requires serious redress.

Imparsial also encourages the TNI to restructure its territorial command (koter). Gufron believes that there is a need to immediately establish a TNI posture model that emphasizes the development of an integrated and integrated three-dimensional force title. He also encouraged the TNI to be more transparent and fight for the well-being of the military.

Finally, Imparsial recalled that the momentum for the change of the commander-in-chief of the TNI was crucial. Gufron believed that the replacement of the TNI commander-in-chief was not only a matter of changing the numbers, but would also determine the dynamics of the future TNI journey, including democracy and human rights in Indonesia. .

Imparsial wants the president to use a normative and substantive approach rather than a political one. Based on a normative approach, the TNI Commander-in-Chief Replacement model prioritizes interdimensional rotation in which the TNI commander is kept in rotation.

President Joko Widodo may request input from Komnas HAM, KPK, academics, civil society and others to assess the quality and track record of candidates for the positions of TNI commander.

“In essence, the future TNI commander must be free from corruption and allegations of involvement in cases of human rights violations. At this point, the president’s credibility and commitment to human rights will be demonstrated by who will be the commander of the TNI in the future, ”Gufron said.

“In the meantime, the political approach, which takes into account the elements of proximity and political interests, must be avoided. This will erode the professionalism of the TNI”, he continued.