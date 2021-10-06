Political consensus – Journal – DAWN.COM





There is justifiable outrage at the government’s decision to enter talks with the banned TTP which has slaughtered thousands of Pakistani citizens. It is a decision that was taken without any input from Parliament. Indeed, even the Home Secretary denied knowing about it, although there was enough clue when the President and then the Foreign Minister discussed a possible amnesty.

But Prime Minister Imran Khan was more adamant. His revelation on Turkish state television that the activists were already in talks with the government underscored the one-sidedness of the decision. It violates democratic principles. Consensus underlies important decision-making in a free society, and it is unacceptable for the government to bypass parliament on the issue. What kind of message do these autonomous tactics convey? That the government has the idea of ​​conferring with lawmakers who piss it off politically with far greater contempt than negotiating with groups that have blood on their hands. Unfortunately, this attitude is entirely linked to his characteristic reluctance to engage with the opposition.

The gulf widened, leaving little room for civilized debate, including on issues as fundamental to democracy as electoral reforms and the appointment of ECP members and the NAB chairman. Not to mention aligning with parliamentary best practices, our leaders are quick to try to amend the law itself to avoid mandatory consultations with political rivals.

However, the TTP is not about partisan politics. It is a murderous organization with which previous attempts to reconcile have failed. For years, the Pakistani Taliban have attempted to crush states, imposing their own brand of Sharia law to suppress dissidents and restrict personal freedoms in tribal areas and beyond. Thousands of people were killed and its targets included all soldiers, tribal elders, politicians and ordinary people. The military operations carried out against them would be followed by peace agreements to which the militants invariably renounced. It took the massacre of 144 individuals, most of them schoolchildren, for the state to come to its senses in 2014 and present the Consensual National Action Plan to Defeat Terrorism.

This memory must not go away now. The government cannot afford to go back to the days of the good and bad Taliban. Instead, he should take a step back and examine the dangerous regional landscape where the fallout from the Afghan conflict is evident in the TTP’s growing attacks in the country. Opposition politicians have experienced the group’s murderous methods firsthand. The PPP lost its leader and dozens of supporters in the TTP attacks. The ANP has seen a number of its own supporters and leaders killed. It is therefore crucial for the government to review its priorities. There is much that can be done to protect Pakistan from re-emerging threats. Reaching out to the opposition will show that it is ready to ignore differences for a common cause.

