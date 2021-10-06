From Facebook’s woes to Biden-Xi talks: 5 overnight developments from around the world





Here is a round-up of the main developments in the world today.

1. Facebook “operates in the shadows” says whistleblower as US lawmakers call for inquiries U.S. lawmakers hammered on Facebook on Tuesday, accusing CEO Mark Zuckerberg of pushing for higher profits while being cavalier on user safety, and asked regulators to investigate whistleblower accusations that the media company social effects damage children’s mental health and fuel divisions. Zuckerberg, hours later in a public Facebook post, defended the company, saying the accusations were at odds with Facebook’s goals. During a Senate hearing, whistleblower Frances Haugen called for transparency on how Facebook encourages users to keep scrolling, creating plenty of opportunities for advertisers to reach them. “As long as Facebook operates in the shadows, hiding its research from public scrutiny, it is irresponsible,” said Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook’s civic disinformation team. She left the nearly $ 1 trillion business with tens of thousands of confidential documents. “Company management knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer, but won’t make the necessary changes because they put their astronomical profits ahead of people. Congressional action is needed,” Haugen said. 2. Biden says he and Chinese Xi agree to abide by Taiwan agreement US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping about Taiwan and that they had agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement, as tensions escalated between Taipei and Beijing. “I spoke with Xi about Taiwan. We agree… we will respect the Taiwan agreement, ”he said. “We’ve made it clear that I don’t think he should do anything other than stick to the deal.” Biden appeared to be referring to Washington’s long-standing “one-China policy” under which it officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei, and the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes it clear that the United States’ decision to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing instead of Taiwan is based on the hope that Taiwan’s future will be determined by peaceful means. The comments to reporters at the White House come amid escalating relations between Taiwan and China. 3. Taliban meet British and Iranian delegations amid economic hardship Afghan Taliban leaders met with British officials on Tuesday for the first time since taking power, a move the group hopes to pave the way for the country to fill its cash-strapped coffers as it stands on the brink of crisis. economic collapse. The Taliban’s meeting with British diplomats in the capital Kabul came a day after they met an Iranian delegation to discuss trade relations, a key driver of the Afghan economy. The meeting marked Britain’s first diplomatic visit to the country since the Taliban seized Kabul on August 15 and took control of Afghanistan after the United States left. 4. Pandora Papers: How will the revelations impact Pakistani politics? Several people surrounding Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, including ministers and members of his family, have been named in the Pandora Papers leaks. The documents, which were shared by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), reveal that many of the country’s military generals, businessmen and powerful media owners have transferred millions of dollars through offshore companies. . Key members of Imran Khan’s inner circle have been named in the Pandora Papers exhibit. More than 700 prominent Pakistanis were named in the inquiry, released on Sunday. Khan himself was not named in the newspapers, however. The prime minister came to power in 2018 after promising to end rampant corruption, and previously launched a relentless election campaign based on anti-corruption rhetoric. 5. Australia will not welcome foreign tourists until at least 2022 Foreign tourists won’t be welcome in Australia until at least next year, the prime minister said on Tuesday as he outlined plans to lift some of the toughest and longest Covid-19 travel restrictions imposed by any democracy. The country will instead prioritize the return of skilled migrants and students after meeting Prime Minister Scott Morrisons’ benchmark for reopening its external borders: the full vaccination of 80% of the population aged 16 and over. It is expected to reach this point on Tuesday.

