[POPULER NASIONAL] Explanation of Luhut’s name in Pandora Papers

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Name of the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan appears in the document Pandora Papers.

The document is a report that leaked around 12 million files in the form of documents, photos and emails that reveal hidden treasures, cases of tax evasion and money laundering involving the wealthiest people. and the most powerful in the world.

The appearance of Luhut’s name in the document arouses the interest of readers Kompas.com. The article on Luhut spokesman Jodi Mahardi’s explanation regarding the existence of Luhut’s name in the Pandora Papers also became the most popular national news.

Next, news of President Joko Widodo approaching a street vendor in Sorong, West Papua was also sought after by readers. Kompas.com

The merchant unfurled a banner that said “Welcome sir Jokowi please pay attention to us street vendors “on the outskirts of Jalan Basuki Rahmat, in Sorong town.

The article on Jokowi who approached the street vendor was also included in the National Popular News Series.

Here is the presentation:

1. Explanation of Luhut’s name in Pandora Papers

The spokesperson for the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment (Menko Marves), Jodi Mahardi, mentioned the name Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan mentioned in the Pandora Papers report.

