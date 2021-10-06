No action against cabinet members until convicted – Journal





The minister says those named in Pandora Papers will not be removed until wrongdoing is established. Calls for 10 million jobs created in three years

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that members of the federal cabinet, whose names appeared in the Pandora Papers, would not be removed from office unless they were convicted of a wrongdoing.

Action will be taken once their guilt is proven, the minister said at a press briefing after the cabinet meeting in response to a question of whether action against the public office holders named in Pandora Papers would be. taken or not.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a cell to verify the implication of the accused Pandora Papers in any wrongdoing.

Mr Chaudhry slammed newspaper house owners for what he called a selective campaign against the Pandora Papers leaks, which caused a stir by revealing offshore companies owned by businessmen, politicians, tycoons media and others around the world, including more than 700 Pakistanis.

Mr. Chaudhry said, I see the pictures of [Finance Minister] Shaukat Tarin and [Industries Minister] Khusro Bakhtiar, [both of whom have been named in the leaks], broadcast on television channels, but not on owners of media houses, who also own offshore companies.

The cell will classify the named individuals into four groups: those who have declared their companies offshore in Pakistan; those who have not declared their business here and have committed tax evasion; those who have used their companies for money laundering; and those who have not presented their offshore companies as part of the assets they own when declaring their assets.

Editorial: Pandora Papers investigation will not be effective if appointees remain in official positions

Rs7 relief for electricity consumers

The minister said that the country had an abundance of electricity but was experiencing a gas shortage, the government would offer incentives for consumers to use electricity in winter for heating purposes.

The minister said the cabinet had formed a committee to give relief of Rs 7 per unit to electricity consumers who would turn off gas heaters and geezers during the winter.

He said the cabinet approved the conduct of a new census on the basis of the de jure method.

He recalled that certain objections had been raised in relation to the previous census.

Later, the matter was discussed by the cabinet on several occasions and the de jure and de facto procedures chosen around the world to conduct this exercise were discussed at length.

Explaining the two procedures, he said, as part of the de facto process, the population count was carried out at the same time by imposing a curfew throughout the country, while de jure people were counted. based on the time they spent at a location.

A questionnaire is sent to people asking them if they have been living there for six months or if they will extend their stay for six months in the future.

Since most countries have gone for the de jure procedure, he said the cabinet decided to conduct the census based on this process as well.

It was the first time in Pakistan’s history that modern technology was used for this purpose, he added.

Mr. Chaudhry said that Eid-i-Miladun Nabi (PSL) would be observed with religious zeal and fervor. From Rabiul Awwal 3 to 13, Ashra-i-Rehmatul Lil Alameen (PSL) would be observed. During Ashra, the 10th Mahafil-i-Sama would be held where religious scholars would share their views on different topics.

According to him, the prime minister’s adviser for parliamentary affairs, Dr Babar Awan, told the meeting that serious efforts had been made to discuss electoral reforms with the opposition, but that there was no had an effective response so far.

We have decided to move towards a joint session of parliament, he added.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan, briefed the cabinet on the issue of the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT).

The minister said the government was working to establish a criterion for admission to medical schools. He said lawyers after graduation were required to pass bar tests, as well as doctors after completing MBBS were required to take a test to determine their qualification and expertise.

The minister said the government has created more than 10 million jobs in the past three years and 1.6 million Pakistanis have left. We will give you data on all the ministries which show that more than 10 million jobs have been created, he told an interlocutor.

The Information Minister said that a ministerial committee, made up of himself, Communications Minister Murad Saeed and Energy Minister Hamad Azhar, had been formed to review contracts for electricity and energy projects. ‘road infrastructure signed by previous governments at inflated tariffs and to identify beneficiaries.

The committee would present its report to the cabinet, which would decide on the measures to be taken against the culprits.

Posted in Dawn, le 6 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1650353/no-action-against-cabinet-members-till-found-guilty The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos