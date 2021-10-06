Kyodo News Digest: October 6, 2021





The following is the latest list of news summaries selected by Kyodo News. ———- M5.9 earthquake hits northeastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued TOKYO – A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck northeastern Japan early Wednesday, but there was no threat of a tsunami and no injuries or major property damage were reported in the immediate, said the meteorological agency and local authorities. The earthquake occurred at 2:46 a.m., reaching 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 at Hashikami, Aomori Prefecture, with a focus in the Pacific Ocean off Iwate Prefecture. at a depth of about 56 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. ———- Senior US and Chinese officials will meet on Wednesday. in Swiss WASHINGTON – US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will meet with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Wednesday, the White House said, calling the move “responsible management of competition” between the world’s two largest economies. The meeting in Zurich follows a telephone conversation in early September between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in which they discussed the need to ensure that competition does not clash in the midst of their business. growing rivalry. ———- Japanese scientist Manabe, German and Italian win Nobel Prize in physics STOCKHOLM – Japanese-American Syukuro Manabe, 90, won a share of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physics for modeling Earth’s climate and reliably predicting global warming, the Royal Academy said on Tuesday of Science from Sweden, sharing the prize with two other scientists. Italian Giorgio Parisi, 73, received half the prize, awarded “for his revolutionary contributions to our understanding of complex systems,” the other half shared by Manabe, senior meteorologist at Princeton University, and Klaus Hasselmann, 89, from Germany. ———- Kishida’s cabinet approval rating of 55% ahead of general election TOKYO – The government’s approval rating just launched by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands at 55.7%, a Kyodo News poll revealed Tuesday, suggesting the public has mixed feelings about the new leader ahead of general elections this month. The figure comes a day after Kishida took office and announced he would dissolve the House of Representatives on October 14 and go to the polls on October 31 to seek a warrant for his COVID-19 and economic policies. ———- Son of late Filipino dictator Marcos is running for president MANILA – Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., the son of the late Philippine strongman Ferdinand Marcos, on Tuesday announced he would run for president next year, a move many say is aimed at restoring political power of his family decades after his dramatic fall. Marcos, 64, has offered “unifying leadership” in the country ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. ———- Chinese Xi orders army to increase military pressure near Taiwan BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the country’s military to step up military pressure in the southwestern region of Taiwan, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Xi’s instruction came at a recent meeting of the Central Military Commission, China’s highest military authority, after six democratic countries, including the United States and Japan, conducted joint military exercises near Taiwan earlier this month involving three aircraft carriers. ———- Japan’s new CFO pledges to set course for fiscal consolidation TOKYO – Japan’s new Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that the government should establish a roadmap to achieve fiscal strength as spending to fight the coronavirus pandemic has deteriorated the country’s finances. “To ensure market confidence as well as the sustainability of social security and sufficient capacity to deal with crises, I think we need to consolidate the path to fiscal consolidation,” Suzuki said at a press conference after taking office the day before as Prime Minister Fumio. Cabinet of Kishida. ———- Over 400 million cyberattacks attempted during the Tokyo Games TOKYO – The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics saw around 450 million cyberattacks when held this summer, but disruption to the games was avoided as attempts were blocked every time, organizers said on Tuesday. Despite fears that the global sporting event might be an easy target for hackers, the scale of the attacks at the Tokyo Games was lower than at the London 2012 Games and the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/10/d115b35d6287-kyodo-news-digest-oct-6-2021–1-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos