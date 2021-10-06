Malala praises Imran Khan for championing girls’ education, gets trolled for his hypocrisy





Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who was shot in the head by a Pakistani Taliban terrorist in 2012, praised Taliban-supporter Prime Minister Imran Khan in a Twitter post. Khan, who in a BBC interview called the Taliban’s ban on girls’ education anti-Islamic received applause from the Noble Prize winner for his statement.

“The idea that women shouldn’t be educated is just not Islamic. Appreciate @ImranKhanPTI who stands up for girls’ education. I hope more world leaders will support the rights of Afghan women and tell the Taliban to let the girls go back to school, Malala tweeted, sharing the BBC News report.

“The idea that women should not be educated is just not Islamic.”

Appreciate @ImranKhanPTI who stands up for girls’ education. I hope more world leaders will support the rights of Afghan women and tell the Taliban to let the girls go back to school. https://t.co/Sy2MQgcyxK

Malala (@Malala) October 4, 2021

Khan was quoted by the BBC as saying, “I think they (the Taliban) will allow women to go to school. The idea that women should not be educated is just not Islamic. It has nothing to do with religion.

However, Malalas’ vocal appreciation of Khan, whose government provided tacit support for the Taliban to regain control of Afghanistan, was not welcomed by many Afghans and others.

One Twitter user said: Malala, you are not an Afghan woman, you are Pakistani. Stop speaking on behalf of Afghans and thank a Taliban supporter. Just because white Westerners think all brown Muslims are the same and will use them as a token doesn’t mean the SWANA world doesn’t know and don’t care.

Malala, you are not an Afghan woman, you are Pakistani. Stop speaking on behalf of Afghans and thank a Taliban supporter. Just because white Westerners think all brown Muslims are the same and will use them as a token doesn’t mean the SWANA world doesn’t know and don’t care. https://t.co/AmgC6k06vm

Abraham (@abelincoln__) October 5, 2021

Mujtaba Naqib who has an Afghan flag on his Twitter profile remarked, Absolutely hypocritical. The person you hire also claimed that the “holy war” that was declared by the Taliban was justified. Since when is the murder of innocent men, women and children justified in Islam? It is better to be silent than to tweet nonsense.

Absolute hypocrite.

The person you hire also claimed that the “holy war” that was declared by the Taliban was justified.

Since when is the murder of innocent men, women and children justified in Islam?

It is better to be silent than to tweet nonsense. https://t.co/PxQJEcHfHi

Mujtaba Naqib (@ m_ujtaba1211) October 5, 2021

Reminding Malala of the pistol attack, Nazia Nasrat from Kabul University tweeted, Well, I didn’t get it. You know your prime minister represents and lobbies for the #taliban and I’m sure you also know who the taliban are.

Well, I didn’t understand. You know your prime minister represents and lobbies for the #taliban and I’m sure you also know who the taliban are. https://t.co/NSDVARiKnX

Nazia Nasrat (@NaziaNasrat) October 5, 2021

Angry at Malalas’ hypocrisy, Pashtun Bhoy said: The fact that @Malala can actually endorse the serial #misogyne @ImranKhanPTI illustrates that, unfortunately, his credibility is no longer worthy. I am ashamed of being of the same ethnic line as her.

The fact that @Malala can actually endorse the serial #misogyne @ImranKhanPTI shows that unfortunately his credibility is no longer worthy. I am ashamed to be of the same ethnic line as her. https://t.co/nnP2gx7FIR

Pashtun Bhoy (benn_bin_mo) October 5, 2021

Interestingly, Khan who claims to support girls’ education in Afghanistan does not appear to be bothered by the low percentage of female literacy in Pakistan. According to a report by Statista, the literacy rate of women in Pakistan from 2006 to 2017 remains low at 46.47%.

Textbooks showing Malala Yousafzai as an important personality seized

Ironically, in July of this year, Pakistani authorities seized textbooks that mentioned Malala Yousafzai as an important figure, apparently for his controversial views on Islam.

The Pan-Pakistan Federation of Private Schools had even decided to launch a documentary to exhibit it in front of young people. The organization’s president, Kashif Mirza, said: “Through this documentary film I Am Not Malala, we will tell 20 million students in 200,000 private schools across the country about his controversial views on Islam, marriage, the pursuit of the Western agenda.

The idea behind this is that we want to expose Malala among young people so that they are not impressed by her so-called history of fighting for women’s rights, he said at a press conference.

Malala criticized for ignoring Taliban atrocities

The Pakistani activist has been heavily criticized for remaining silent after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and escalated atrocities against women.

Until August, there was not a single post from Malala on Afghanistan and the Taliban. Although the so-called ‘activist’, who enjoys a comfortable life in the UK at the expense of the UK government, has been very vocal on a myriad of issues and often criticizes India, she has remained fairly silent on the issues. real atrocities committed against women in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/10/malala-praises-imran-khan-taliban-girls-education-afghanistan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos