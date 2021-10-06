Boris Johnson to launch attack on former Tory prime ministers, promising to tackle big issues

Boris Johnson will close his party’s conference in a catchy final in which he will accuse his Tory predecessors of “drifting and reluctance” and lacking the courage to tackle the big issues.

Bringing the conference to a climax with his address to worshiping loyal conservatives on Wednesday, he will promise a “long overdue” change in leadership, with higher wages for all, and pledge to end the north-south divide from the United Kingdom.

And while his speech is a late rally for victory almost two years after his triumph in the 2019 general election, his attack on former Tory prime ministers Sir John Major, David Cameron and Theresa May will be seen as provocative.

The Prime Minister will declare: “After decades of drift and procrastination, this reforming government can act as the government that made Brexit, rolls out the vaccine and is going to provide social care.

“We face the biggest underlying problems in our economy and our society.

“Problems that no government has had the courage to solve before.

“Because we are now embarking on the long overdue change of direction in the UK economy.

“We are not going back to the same old broken model of low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all enabled and assisted by unchecked immigration.”

Mr Johnson will deliver his speech in a secret room inside the Manchester Conference Center which has been kept under wraps for the entire week, leading to claims that he is planning a Donald Trump rally.

Other highlights of the speech will include:

A call to office staff to quit working from home and return to the office

A promise that all power generation in the UK will be fossil-fuel-free by 2035.

In an attack on Sir Keir Starmer and former Labor prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, Mr Johnson will claim Brexit and controlled migration will raise wages while Labor lets in workers from overseas, undermining so are the British workers.

He will say, “And the answer is not to use the same old lever of uncontrolled migration to keep wages low.

“The answer is to control immigration, to allow talented people to come to this country but not to use immigration as an excuse not to invest in the people, in the skills and in the equipment or machinery that they need to do their job.

“And that’s the direction this country is going – towards a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity economy that the people of this country need and deserve, in which everyone can be proud of their work and the quality of their work. their work.”

On leveling and the north-south divide, Mr Johnson will say: “To bring about this change, we will continue our work of uniting and leveling across the UK – the biggest project a government can find its way into. to throw.

“There is no reason why people in one part of the country should be geographically doomed to be poorer than others.

Or why people should feel like they have to move away from their loved ones or their communities to reach their potential.

“The upgrade works for the whole country – and that’s fair and responsible policy.

“Because it helps ease the pressure on parts of the overheated Southeast, while simultaneously offering hope and opportunity to areas that have felt left behind.”

He will say, “There are all kinds of improvements you can make in people’s lives without diminishing anyone else, and these are tools for leveling up.

“If you want the idea in a nutshell, it’s that you will find talent, genius, flair, imagination, enthusiasm – all spread evenly in this country – but the opportunities are not. , and it’s our mission as curators to promote opportunity with whatever tools we have. “

Coinciding with Mr Johnson’s speech, Labor is launching a poster calling on the government to reverse its universal credit cut, which is expected to take effect as the Prime Minister addresses the Conservative Party conference.

The poster will be unveiled on a van in central Manchester, which will then tour the conference venue as the Prime Minister delivers his speech.

The work demands the reduced to universal credit will take 1,040 per year to six million households, affecting one in 14 UK workers.

Shadow Work and Pensions MP Jonathan Reynolds said: “Any promises made by the Prime Minister to raise living standards for the people of this country ring hollow as this reduction continues.

“Under this government, prices are up, bills and taxes are up, but the Prime Minister has continued the biggest social security cut ever in the face of widespread opposition.”