Opposition calls extension of NAB chief’s term “unconstitutional” – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The country’s main opposition parties, the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on Tuesday rejected the government’s decision to extend the term of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) retired Judge Javed Iqbal through a presidential order, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

Leaders of both parties were of the view that by extending the tenure of NAB chairmen through a person-specific ordinance, the government made it more controversial.

Reacting to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s announcement at a press conference after a federal cabinet meeting that the government would issue an ordinance allowing the outgoing NAB chairman to continue operating, opposition parties alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) wanted to reward him for failing to take on the corruption cases against Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cronies and for sticking to the ruling party’s program of political victimization of his opponents.

Says government is making it more controversial with person-specific ordinance

Speaking to Dawn, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the process for appointing the NAB chairman was clearly mentioned in the accountability law for which consultation with the head of the l opposition was compulsory.

She said that since the office of opposition leaders was a constitutional office, by refusing to hold consultations with Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister was violating the constitution.

Responding to a question, she said that an internal consultation had been underway within the PML-N on the issue for several days and that they were awaiting an official government announcement in this regard. She said the party would hold further consultations after seeing the draft and the wording of the ordinance to decide on its future strategy.

Ms Aurangzeb said this was not an extension of the tenure of NAB presidents, but of Imran Khans NRO to thieves of flour, sugar, electricity, gas and medicine and his counters automatic.

The term NRO is used by politicians in reference to the controversial National Reconciliation Ordinance which was promulgated by former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf exactly 14 years ago on the same day (October 5) under which amnesty had been granted to politicians, workers and bureaucrats against whom corruption and money laundering cases had been registered between 1986 and 1999. The NRO had been promulgated by General Musharraf in October 2007 as a result of an agreement with the PPP ahead of the general elections which were held later in 2008.

The extension of the post of president of the NAB is in fact a protection for the backbone of thieves that is Imran [Khan] and for his mafia, Ms. Aurangzeb alleged, adding that with this extension, Imran Khan was ensuring that his theft to Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami, the helicopter crate and the BRT Peshawar project were kept secret.

She said the extension of the tenure of NAB presidents was a blatant violation of the constitution which called for meaningful consultation between the prime minister and the opposition leader. Without consulting opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, she said, the appointment of the NAB chairman would be unconstitutional and illegal.

Likewise, PPP Vice President and Senate House Leader Sherry Rehman, via her official social media account on Twitter, criticized the government’s decision to extend the term of the NAB chairman, saying the government was bringing a order specific to a person with bad faith intent.

The reforms the government is talking about are in fact an ordinance based on clumsy intent. Reforms are being made for the future as this ordinance is enacted to save one person, she tweeted.

How can the president of the NAB continue to work after his term expires on October 8? she asked.

Senator PPP said that if the government had held consultations, it would not have required the enactment of the controversial ordinance. She said the government should have been serious about submitting the legislation to parliament.

She said that by presenting a questionable ordinance, the government made the NAB chairman more controversial.

Posted in Dawn, le 6 October 2021

