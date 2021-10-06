Two opposing views of Afghanistan





Representative image Acceptance [Afghanistan], October 6 (ANI): After the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, two visions of Afghanistan came to the fore – one calling for recognition of the new Taliban power in Kabul and the other which highlights the chaotic situation in the country and the danger of terrorism. Writing for French publication Asialyst, Olivier Guillard said these two contrasting visions were evident at the recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting last month during speeches by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Indian Narendra Modi. Using the world stage, Khan fiercely attacked the government in New Delhi and called on the international community to recognize the Taliban. While Modi on the other hand accused Pakistan of exploiting the chaotic situation in Afghanistan. Affirming that destabilized Afghanistan would once again become a safe haven for international terrorists, the Pakistani prime minister said the international community must strengthen and stabilize the current government in the war-torn country. Referring to the widespread criticism of Pakistan, Khan added, “For the current situation in Afghanistan, for some reason Pakistan has been blamed for the turn of events, by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe. “ Contrary to this, Prime Minister Modi, in a veiled reference to Pakistan, called on the international community to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. During his UNGA, Prime Minister Modi said that countries that use terrorism as a “political tool” must understand that terrorism is an equally important threat to them. He also stressed that women, children and minorities in Afghanistan need help. “We must also ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. Right now the Afghan people, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties. by providing them with aid, “Prime Minister Modi said. The story continues More than seven weeks after the US takeover of Afghanistan, US Under Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited India and Pakistan, where she is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with senior officials from both countries. Deputy Secretary Sherman arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for her two-day visit. Deputy Secretary Sherman will end her trip by traveling to Islamabad, Pakistan on October 7-8 to meet with senior officials. According to Guillard, the last stage of this short stay in the Indian subcontinent offers the Pakistani authorities an opportunity to show themselves in a less vindictive and more responsible light. “But will they only be keen to seize this opportunity? Guillard asked. (ANI)

