Signals for the candidate commander of the Indonesian armed forces to replace Marshal Hadi





Jakarta – Thirty-two days before the retirement of Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, the signal concerning the figure of New army chief illustrated by the gestures of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin. Jokowi joked that the Army Chief of Staff General Andika Perkasa was Iriana’s driver, while Ma’ruf Amin mistakenly called Admiral KSAL Yudo Margono a ‘Commander’. Based on the information obtained detik.com, Wednesday (6/10/2021), President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is still considering the figure of the next TNI commander. Overwhelm about New army chief This has not yet been sent to the DPR. Jokowi throws Andika Driver Iriana jokes The moment Jokowi threw a joke at Iriana and Andika happened after the TNI 76th anniversary ceremony ended in the courtyard of Merdeka Palace. At that time, Jokowi, along with Iriana and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin and Wury Estu Handayani, inspected the defense equipment in front of the palace. A number of other officials were also accompanied, including Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. Jokowi appeared to be having a dialogue with Hadi in front of a row of tactical vehicles on display. “Sir, I ask permission, this is a purchase in the strategic plan (strategic plan) until 2019,” Hadi told Jokowi in the presidential secretariat’s YouTube show on Tuesday (5/10 / 2021). “Oh, you mean it’s all recent?” Jokowi said. “Ready is new from the strategic plan until 2019,” Hadi said. After that, General KSAD Andika Perkasa also gave an explanation to Jokowi. “It’s something that stands out, it’s the army, we have 56 rantis,” Andika said. The review of these tactical vehicles did not last long. Jokowi and his entourage immediately left the scene. Before returning to the Palace, Jokowi had joked with his wife. Jokowi offered to Iriana to get into the TNI tactical vehicle and to KSAD Andika who was driving. “Want to go up How? ‘Or’ What? Whether it be drive Mr. Andika, ha-ha-ha … “Jokowi joked to Iriana. Jokowi, Ma’ruf Amin, Iriana Jokowi and Wury Ma’ruf then headed to golf cart. Jokowi rolls again golf cart, they then left the place of exhibition of defense equipment. Also watch the video: Enthusiastic residents See the TNI Alutsista exhibition near the Palace [Gambas:Video 20detik]

