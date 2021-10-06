China brings business to its knees





Beijing : More and more executives are going to prison. An entire industry is shutting down. For Chinese leader Xi Jinping, this is all part of the plan. Under Xi, China is reshaping the way business works and limiting the power of rulers. Long in coming, but quick to implement, policies are driven by a desire for state control and self-sufficiency as well as concerns about debt, inequality and the influence of foreign countries, including United States. Emboldened by growing nationalism and his success with COVID-19, Xi is remaking the Chinese business world in his own image. Above all, it means control. Where once rulers were given the green light to expand at all costs, officials now want to dictate which industries are booming, which are collapsing, and how it happens. And the changes offer a glimpse into Xis’ vision for managing the economy, ahead of a political meeting that should solidify his plans for an unprecedented third term. The aim is to resolve structural problems, such as excess debt and inequality, and generate more balanced growth. Taken together, these measures mark the end of a golden age for private business that made China a manufacturing power and a hub of innovation. Economists warn that authoritarian governments have a fragile record with this type of transformation, although they recognize that few have brought such resources and planning to the effort. In just one week last month, creditors worried about the fate of China’s biggest developer, Evergrande, without any word from officials on a bailout; the central bank announced that all transactions involving unapproved cryptocurrencies would be illegal; and authorities arrested the two executives of HNA Group, an indebted logistics and transport conglomerate, and sentenced the chairman of Kweichow Moutai Group, a high-end liquor company, to life in prison for accepting jars -of-wine. At the Annual World Internet Conference in China last week, an official signaled that efforts to bring the Internet giants under control were not over, warning of the disorderly expansion of capital. Once a showcase for the power of Chinese entrepreneurs, this year’s conference has become a platform for pledging allegiance to the state’s efforts to distribute wealth. Lei Jun, the founder of smartphone maker Xiaomi, said large internet companies should help smaller ones. Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang praised his company’s new $ 15.5 billion plan to help small businesses and underdeveloped regions, citing the aphorism If you teach a man to fish, you feed him all his life. The very definition of what development means in China is changing, said Yuen Yuen Ang, professor of political science at the University of Michigan. Over the past few decades, the model was simple: It was a model that prioritized speed of growth over all other issues. It is now clear that Xi wants to end the golden age and move towards a Chinese version of the progressive era, with more equitable and less corrupt growth, she added. Shockwaves were felt throughout the Chinese economy, the second largest in the world. Analysts argue that certain measures, such as reducing debt and tackling anti-competitive behavior among internet platforms, are long overdue. But they fear the new policies could hurt competitiveness and favor the inefficient, monopoly-dominated public sector, which Beijing has long avoided reforming. Natasha Kassam, director of the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, said the dynamism of the private sector could suffer. She compared the changes to Xis’ anti-corruption campaign at the start of his tenure nine years ago, which curbed rampant corruption but also consolidated power. During the anti-corruption campaign, no one knew who might be the next target, Kassam said. This led to inertia. The officials were too terrified to make decisions in case they were the wrong ones; you will see a similar deterrent effect on the private sector. Mozur is a tech and geopolitical correspondent for NYT2021 The New York Times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dtnext.in/News/World/2021/10/06052049/1321792/China-brings-business-down-to-its-knees.vpf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos