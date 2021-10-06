modi: Light up UP with 18 lakh diyas on Diwali, make Lord Ram happy: PM Narendra Modi | Lucknow News





Main UP ke logon se kehta hun ki roshni ki spardha mein aayein, “ he said, adding that even Lord Ram “would feel happy”. he said.

He said that under PMAY (Urban) only, around Rs 1 lakh crore has been given as a grant to beneficiaries. Calling the poor who lived in slums as parivar (family) and saathis (companions), Modi said, his government has made his biggest dream in life come true. LUCKNOW: As Yogi Adityanath’s government prepares to light 7.5 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) in Ayodhya on Diwali, PM Modi on Tuesday urged the nine lakh beneficiaries of PMAY programs in UP to come together and light 18 lamps lakh. Each beneficiary must light at least two diyas on the day of the festival.he said, adding that even Lord Ram “would feel happy”. he said.He said that under PMAY (Urban) only, around Rs 1 lakh crore has been given as a grant to beneficiaries. Calling the poor who lived in slums as parivar (family) and saathis (companions), Modi said, his government has made his biggest dream in life come true. Modi, meanwhile, launched a scathing attack on the previous Congress-led UPA government and the former UP SP government for the poor implementation of housing programs for the poor. He said that during the reign of the UPA, barely 13 lakhs of houses were sanctioned, of which only 8 lakhs were built. But since 2014, more than 1.13 million houses have been built for the poor. You can see the difference, he observed.

The Prime Minister also criticized the previous government for not having developed a concrete housing policy for the poor, while building 15 m² housing for them. He said his government kept a benchmark of 22 m² as the minimum size of a housing unit under PMAY. In addition, our government has ensured transparency while transferring grants directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts, the Prime Minister said.

Modi also accused Akhilesh Yadav’s government of indulging in the politics of urban planning and creating obstacles to the flagship project. He said the funds were provided by the Center, but the ruling government before 2017 only sanctioned 18,000 houses under PMAY and did not even build 18. Even the power supply. became a political tool for the benefit of a few and road building was a matter of sifarish (recommendation), he said.

In contrast, Modi said, Yogi Adityanath’s government has provided 9 lakh units in the cities and another 14 lakh are under construction. People will have to consider the change after 2017 in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said, in his pre-election public outreach. .

