Lawyers argue over Trump talks in Giuliani partner’s trial





I think we were going to have to question the jurors individually, said Joseph Bondy, lawyer for Parnas.

However, Deputy U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten said the jurors’ political opinions were largely irrelevant, as long as those selected say they could decide the case based on the evidence. and not the roles of people like Trump and his lawyer Giuliani, who are not charged in the case. .

I don’t think the question should be: do you have strong feelings for former President Donald Trump? Who doesn’t, in a way? Scotten said.

The prosecution and the defendants also disagreed over the likely importance of Trump and Giuliani at the trial.

They’ll only really appear peripherally, Scotten insisted, saying the men would mostly be mentioned in the context of photos taken during fundraisers. We have a lot of pictures going this way that are part of the story. … I don’t think they are the center of the matter.

However, Bondy predicted that the mention of Trump and Giuliani would be a more regular occurrence during the trial, which is expected to last at least a few weeks.

Mr. Giuliani will come because at some point Mr. Parnas started traveling with Mr. Giuliani, the defense attorney said. I think it will come back quite frequently.

Parnas and another Giuliani associate, Igor Fruman, were arrested in 2019 for campaign finance and fraud. The men worked with Giuliani at a business venture known as the Fraud Guarantee and also played a role in a project that led to Trump’s first impeachment: the push for Ukraine to announce an investigation into the candidate. then Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Giuliani has not been charged in the case, but in April the FBI searched his office and home as part of a related investigation into potential violations of foreign agent registration laws.

Last month, Fruman pleaded guilty to one count of soliciting a foreign national for donations to US political campaigns.

Prosecutors allege Parnas, Fruman and Kukushkin were involved in a scheme to use money from Russian investor Andrey Muraviev to remove obstacles to a new legal marijuana business by making hundreds of thousands of dollars off donations to political causes.

During the hearing, which lasted more than two hours on Tuesday, the outlines became clearer on the defenses Parnas and Kukushkin are likely to employ.

Parnas seems ready to assert that he did not know the ins and outs of federal campaign laws and, therefore, cannot be said to have willfully violated the laws against foreign contributions and withholding the name of the true source of fund for a donation.

Kukushkins’ attorney Lefcourt said he wanted to make the case that Parnas and Fruman were serial fraudsters and that the real purpose of their efforts was not to make political donations but to defraud Kukushkin and Muraviev with as much money as possible.

There was no meeting of the spirits. It was a group trying to take advantage of another group, the defense attorney said. They stole the money. They still intended to steal the money.

Oetken has signaled that he will allow this argument, but said it was not clear if this was really a defense for Kukushkin. It remains unclear whether there will be any mention of the fraud guarantee business that the judge previously ruled should be addressed in a separate trial. Giuliani received $ 500,000 for his work on this project.

The trial is expected to feature testimonies from people involved in political groups and campaigns who received money from Fruman and Parnas. One expected witness is former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the frontrunner for the GOP Senate nomination in that state next year.

Laxalt’s failed 2018 gubernatorial campaign was among the recipients of two $ 5,000 donations from Fruman that the Justice Department said were straw contributions from an unauthorized Russian businessman to fund American campaigns. And prosecutors say Laxalt’s testimony will show he was tricked into believing the donation was legitimate.

Parnas’ attorney Bondy said he wanted to question Laxalt in front of the jury about his support for Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him by widespread fraud. Bondy said Laxalt’s views are so bizarre they undermine his credibility.

He led former President Donald Trump’s efforts to stop the theft and overturn the election in Nevada. It’s relatively remote and, frankly, detached from reality. I would say it impacts his skill, almost, the defense attorney said.

However, the prosecution said allowing the defense to question Laxalt about it threatened to create a sideshow on Trump’s claims. It’s something people feel so much about and can’t help but chat when it comes up, Scotten said.

But Bondy insisted that Laxalt’s views are well outside the mainstream. I think most members of Mr Laxalt’s own party think these views are extreme, not just half the country or the Democrats, the defense attorney said.

Oetken sided with prosecutors. I think it’s a real distraction to get into this stuff, said the judge, who is appointed by former President Barack Obama. The judge also banned defense lawyers from questioning Laxalt about his controversial intervention on behalf of the late casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and what lawyers called rumors that Laxalt embezzled campaign funds for personal gain. .

Oetken suggested on Tuesday that media interest in the case had waned. He said he had not seen many reporters in the courtroom, although a number were listening to the session on a phone line. The back-and-forth at the preliminary hearing has left open whether jurors will be asked about their views on Trump, Giuliani and other prominent figures in public or in private, as requested. defense lawyers.

The Supreme Court has ruled that jury selection must take place in public, but exceptions are allowed when jurors wish to discuss particularly private or sensitive matters. Addressing these issues while managing the coronavirus protocols and social distancing put in place to protect courtroom participants seems certain to add complexity to the business.

I’ve never had a trial like this, Oetken said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/10/05/trump-giuliani-associates-trial-515233 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos