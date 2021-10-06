Boris Johnson promises long-awaited economic change





Boris Johnson will say his government has the courage to reshape the UK economy and tackle major national challenges that have been sidestepped by previous administrations. In his opening speech at the Conservative Party’s conference tomorrow (Wednesday), Mr Johnson will attempt to define his leveling-up agenda, saying that by strengthening the left-behind parts of the country it will ease the pressure on the overheating in the south-east of England. Amid a supply chain crisis and labor shortage that has seen military drivers recruited to deliver gasoline, warnings of empty shelves in stores over Christmas and pigs slaughtered due to a lack of slaughterhouse staff, Mr Johnson will defend his restrictions on foreign workers. He will tell activists in Manchester that the government is now embarking on the long overdue change of direction in the UK economy. We are not going back to the same old broken model of low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all enabled and helped by unchecked immigration.





He will say: The answer is to control immigration, to allow talented people to come to this country, but not to use immigration as an excuse not to invest in people, skills and equipment or the machines they need to do their jobs. . Instead, he will promise the biggest project a government can undertake by uniting and leveling across the UK. It means moving towards a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity economy that the people of this country need and deserve, in which everyone can be proud of their work and the quality of their work. One of the problems he will highlight is social protection for adults, which the Conservatives have promised to reform using money raised from a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance, which was shattering. manifests. After decades of drift and procrastination, this reforming government, this capable government which made Brexit, is deploying the vaccine and will take charge of social care, he will declare. Prime ministers promised to level areas of the country that had not benefited from London’s economic success and the South East was a key part of his pitch to voters in former Labor areas, the so-called Red Wall. But the defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections in June raised concerns among Tories over the focus on the northern regions.

Mr Johnson will try to close that gap by insisting that all parts of the UK can benefit from his plans.

There is no reason why people in one part of the country should be geographically doomed to be poorer than others, he will say.

Or why people should feel like they have to move away from loved ones or communities to reach their potential.

Mr Johnson will say: if you want the idea in a nutshell, it’s that you will find talent, genius, flair, imagination, enthusiasm, all spread evenly in this country, but the opportunities are not, and it’s our mission as curators to promote opportunity with every tool we have. For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone

