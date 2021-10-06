Singapore Watchdog Examines Results of Pandora Papers Investigation of Asiaciti Trust | pandora papers





The Monetary Authority of Singapore has said it is examining media reports of the offshore information leak in Pandora documents which reveal allegations that an offshore provider it regulates, Asiaciti Trust, failed to properly monitor some of his clients.

A spokesperson for MAS said the regulator was reviewing the information in these latest reports and would carry out prudential monitoring if necessary.

MAS does not tolerate the abuse of our financial system for illicit activities and will not hesitate to take action against FIs [financial institutions] if they do not meet these requirements.

The Pandora Papers, a leak of nearly 12 million documents from offshore service providers, shed new light on the activities of Asiaciti and some of its clients.

On Monday, the Guardian reported that MAS cited Asiacitis ‘treatment of certain transactions involving prominent Russian businessmen as examples of trust that does not adequately corroborate the source of its clients’ funds, and criticized its senior management, including its founder, Australian accountant Graeme Briggs. , for failing to set the right tone, risk appetite and culture of compliance for the business.

Pandora Papers documents show Asiacitis’s services were also engaged in 2017 by Punjabi politician Chaudry Moonis Elahi, now minister in Imran Khans Pakistan’s government, in an investment plan through tax havens, which was canceled after learning that his country’s tax authorities would do so. to be informed. The leaked documents do not specify why Elahi was concerned, and a spokesperson for the Elahi family dismissed any allegations of wrongdoing, and said the family’s assets had all been declared as required by law.

Last year, without publicly identifying specific cases of concern, the MAS fined Asiaciti S $ 1.1 million for serious violations of its anti-money laundering and anti-money laundering requirements. terrorism between 2007 and 2018. source of client wealth and failing to consider whether to report exceptionally large transactions with no obvious economic purpose, carried out by clients who were politically exposed to the authorities.

The MAS spokesperson said: Following the MAS enforcement action against Asiaciti in July 2020, Asiaciti had taken corrective action to address the deficiencies identified by the MAS, including performing a review of accounts receivable and accounts receivable. transactions, terminating a number of high-risk trust accounts and reporting suspicious transactions. reports.

MAS continues to exercise close supervision over Asiaciti Trust.

The Guardian has contacted Asiaciti for comment on the MAS statement.

Asiaciti previously said that the information provided to it by the Guardian contained numerous inaccuracies and instances where important details were missing, which led to grossly misleading inferences and conclusions about Asiaciti Trust.

We take this opportunity to inform you that your allegations about us are based on inaccuracies and incomplete information, he said.

Asiaciti did not provide details of the alleged inaccuracies when asked by the Guardian.

He said it has a strong compliance program and that each of our offices has successfully passed third party audits for anti-money laundering and counter-financing terrorist practices over the past few years. years, which reflects our intense focus on this area. No compliance program is foolproof and when a problem is identified, we take appropriate action regarding customer engagement and make the appropriate notifications to regulators.

He also said he had worked diligently to comply with regulations as they evolved over the decades. Compliance is at the heart of our business and we have adapted our business to meet changing requirements. Any organization operating for such a long time is likely to have legacy issues that do not reflect the current business.

We recognize that there have been isolated instances in the past where we have not kept pace, and in those situations we have worked closely with regulatory authorities to address any shortcomings and promptly updated our policies and procedures.

