Trial judge Lev Parnas says he will interview potential jurors who have strong feelings for Trump or Giuliani





Judge Paul Oetken said he would compile a list of questions for potential jurors and include the former president and Giuliani to weed out any jurors with strong feelings about the New York businessman turned president and former New York mayor and US attorney in Manhattan who may not be able to put aside their political views to try the case.

He said he would likely question the jurors to determine “if you can put your preconceptions aside and decide this case on the basis of the evidence and the law. Yes or no.”

The issue was raised during the final court hearing for Parnas and Andrei Kukushkin, two men accused of funneling foreign donations into the US election. Parnas and Kukushkin have pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers for the defendants wanted the judge to ask potential jurors to fill out a lengthy questionnaire to find out the jurors’ feelings, which prosecutors objected to. The judge asked both sides how much Trump and Giuliani might factor into the case.

Prosecutor Hagan Scotten said he expected them to be mentioned “in a very peripheral way” and to show that Parnas touted his ties to Trump and Giuliani to show that he and his business partner Igor Fruman – who pleaded guilty – had political influence. He said many photos of Parnas and Fruman with Trump and Giuliani were sent to Kukushkin in a “fallen fashion, look how influential we are.”

Joseph Bondy, a lawyer for Parnas, said the names could appear more frequently. “At one point, Parnas started traveling with Giuliani, not only for GOP events, but also internationally as it relates to some of his other endeavors.” He said that was not the “core of the matter” but added: “I think it will come up quite frequently.”

“It would seem to me that indeed jurors should be asked about their feelings towards these people,” Bondy said.

The judge also made other rulings on the types of evidence that can be presented at trial. He denied Parnas’ efforts to question a witness about his past dealings with the FBI and limited his potential cross-examination of former Nevada attorney general Adam Laxalt.

Oetken said Parnas ‘lawyer could not introduce a car crash and the death of Parnas’ father, finding them irrelevant. But he said Parnas’ education was a fair game. Parnas’ attorney suggested he could argue that his client had received a high school GED equivalency diploma and not the advanced degrees of some government witnesses who were more familiar with campaign finance laws.

Scotten, the prosecutor, said that if allowed, the government should be able to claim that Parnas graduated at a young age “because he was an incredibly intelligent student” who began a career in real estate and penny stock trading and was “something of a serial fraudster.”

The trial is scheduled to begin next Tuesday.

