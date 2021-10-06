All is not quiet on the Chinese front: The Tribune India

Jayadeva Ranade

President, Center for China Analysis and Strategy

SINCE MAY 2020, when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) broke in and massed forces along the Line of Real Control (LAC) in Ladakh and the Indian military quickly thwarted the establishment to block it, there was an anxious and tense calm on the border. Highlighting the lack of confidence, reports reveal that both sides continue to strengthen their defenses.

The WTC has been put on a par with the Eastern Theater Command, which ranks first as a priority.

The developments of the PLA’s Western Theater Command (WTC), the largest of the five theater commands that exercise operational jurisdiction over China’s currently “active” borders with India and Afghanistan, are of particular relevance to India. Since before May 2020, Chinese leaders have paid special attention to the Western Theater Command (WTC). It has raised its inter se ranking to bring it on a par with Eastern Theater Command, which ranks first in terms of priority and receipt of new aircraft and armaments.

An important and visible indicator of the leaders’ attention, given their studied silence on the border situation, was President Xi Jinping’s restricted meeting with nearly 400 PLA ​​and PLAAF Air Force (PLAAF) officers. in Lhasa on July 23. He congratulated them for having bravely faced the difficult conditions, their good defense of the borders and asked them to “prepare for future wars”. Significantly among the senior PLA officers present was General Ju Qiansheng, who had just been promoted and appointed commander of the PLA’s Strategic Support Force (SSF) that month. The roles of the SSF include combat support and it is the space, cyber and electronic warfare force of the PLA.

In addition, senior officers have been assigned to Western Theater Command (WTC). The number of exercises carried out by PLA forces deployed in the military regions of Xinjiang and Tibet has increased, especially between June 2020 and June 2021, and is also qualitatively different.

Changes in key personnel in the upper echelons of WTC management since the middle of last year have increased its power. In addition to Wang Haijiang’s promotion to the rank of general and his appointment as the commander of the WTC on September 6, 2021, the WTC witnessed the appointment of other senior officers.

The promotion and appointment of Wang Haijiang as the commander of the WTC is important. Born in 1963, Wang Haijiang was one of the first students to enter the military academy after retaking the national university entrance examination in 1977. At the beginning of his service, he participated in the Sino-Vietnamese War in 1979 and served as the company commander of the main attack company, earning a first class merit. He is well acquainted with the India-China LAC region and topography, having served for 22 years in the Southern Xinjiang Military District – overseeing the Hetian and Ngari (Ali) military subdistricts which have operational jurisdiction over them. Depsang Plains, Pangong, Demchok and Chumar Regions – with five years as Deputy Commander and Commander of the Tibet Military Region. He is a veteran of the 1979 Sino-Vietnamese War. It is likely that the Central Military Commission decided to promote Wang Haijiang earlier, but may have had to wait until he became eligible. Its support will facilitate plans for military activities along the LAC.

Another interesting appointment is that of Lt. Gen. Qiao Xiangji of the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) as the new or additional deputy commander of the PLA WTC in April 2020. The news of Qiao Xiangji’s appointment was confirmed on June 27. 2021. This is not yet the case. clearly whether he will replace the current WTC Air Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Wang Qiang, or bring additional expertise. His appointment could suggest that the WTC’s air assets have increased. Reports indicate that the number of China’s 5th generation “stealth” J-20 fighters, the J-16, enhanced J-16-D and other aircraft, including WTC drones, has increased.

Born in February 1963, Qiao Xiangji joined the PLAAF in July 1979 and trained as a pilot. Qiao Xiangji received training in the combat command class of the PLA Air Force Command Academy and completed the advanced training class of the Army Military Academy of the PLA. Russian air. He was awarded the “Model Division Commander” award by the PLA Air Force in 2011. In December 2013, he was appointed assistant to the PLA Chief of Staff. Qiao Xiangji was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general in April 2020.

Equally interesting is the promotion and appointment of Lt. Gen. Liu Lin as commander of Xinjiang MR. Liu Lin was, until his promotion, a major general and commander of the Southern Xinjiang Military District, which includes operational supervision of the Hetian and Ngari (Ali) military subdistricts. He represented the PLA in 12 rounds of border talks at the level of the army commander held at the PLA Moldo garrison near Chushul. Liu Lin has extensive service in the Xinjiang Military Region and is familiar with this area of ​​the border.

On September 16, the official Chinese Communist Party newspaper, People’s Daily, reinforced Xi Jinping’s July 23 message to PLA officers. He reproduced a speech given by Xi Jinping at the end of last year, in which he declared that “China has not yet achieved full reunification of the motherland and has disputes over territorial sovereignty and rights and interests. maritime with many neighboring countries. Solving these problems is an obstacle that we must overcome, and it is also a major risk and challenge that we must manage properly… The homeland must be unified.

Far from suggesting any de-escalation, these developments within the WTC are causing considerable unease.