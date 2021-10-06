Opp rejects Pandora probe cell from PM





ISLAMABAD – Opposition parties have rejected the investigative cell formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to investigate owners of offshore companies.

Opposition parties have called on Imran Khan to step aside before such a “tragedy” of accountability. Top Pakistani People’s Party (PPP) leader and former Senate Speaker Mian Raza Rabbani said in his statement that the cell announced by the federal government to probe the Pandora Papers was aimed at protecting the friends of those exposed by an investigation global.

Investigations into the Pandora Papers must be done through a judicial forum of sitting judges, it will be up to them to proceed in accordance with the law. He said the Prime Minister’s Inspection Commission had no mandate under the 1973 law or rules of conduct, to conduct or oversee such investigations. Therefore, any such proceedings initiated by it will be void, Rabbai said.

He argued that the Law Ministry association has further tainted the exercise, claiming that the experience of the illegal investigation into the Isa justice case, carried out by the combination of the Law Ministry and the Counselor on the liability was declared in bad faith and illegal by the Supreme Court.

“The Ministry of Information through PEMRA, investigating media houses is like a judge, jury and executioner, therefore rejected,” Rabbani added. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that no free and fair investigation was possible in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan against ministers holding criminal records. offshore companies.

She said all of the ruling party’s financial backers were exposed by the report, saying Imran Khan would have to step down first before investigating the case against his ministers. On the other hand, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesman Hafiz Hamdullah, while reacting to the investigative cell formed by the prime minister, asked Imran Khan to dissolve the cabinet because many cabinet members had illegal offshore companies. Calling the government an offshore PTI, Hafiz Hamdullah said Imran Khan and his ministers should step down instead of making empty statements of accountability. He said everyone exposed by the report must be held accountable according to the law of the land.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.com.pk/06-Oct-2021/opp-rejects-pm-s-pandora-probe-cell

