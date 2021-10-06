Said Aqil calls Jokowi the father of infrastructure: equitable development in eastern Indonesia





Merdeka.com – Chairman of the Executive Council of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNOT) Said Aqil Siradj called Indonesian President Joko Widodo the Father of Infrastructure because he built a lot of infrastructure during his tenure that people could really feel. Said Aqil forwarded it directly to the President, when he presented to the President the plan to organize the 34th UN Congress, at the State Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday (6/10). “I said, you are the president of infrastructure. Jokowi This is Mr. Infrastructure, whose successful infrastructure development we all appreciate, not only in Java or West Indonesia, but also in Central and East Indonesia, “Said Aqil told reporters after the meeting, in Jakarta, Wednesday. At the meeting, Said also expressed the PBNU’s appreciation for a number of successes of Joko Widodo’s government, for example, for the success of the vaccination program, including the government’s commitment to carry out vaccinations in the islamic and kiai boarding schools. He said Indonesia is currently one of the countries in the world that is successful in vaccination and is able to control the transmission of COVID-19. He also appreciated the success of the government in the fight against radicalism and terrorism, such as the unprecedented dissolution of the HTI and FPI organizations, and appreciated the implementation of the XX National Sports Week (PON) in Papua which s ‘is carried out in complete safety and calm. The essence of Said’s meeting with Jokowi was to report on the plan to hold the 34th UN Congress from December 23-25, 2021 in Lampung. He asked the president to support him so that the UN congress can proceed safely and comfortably. “Talking to the president is just a matter of holding the congress to be successful, successful, please support. No support for candidates, support for the congress to be safe and comfortable,” explained Said. [ded]

