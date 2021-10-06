Boris Johnson now has the chance to make sense of the rise in level | Andy Burnham

When Boris Johnson addresses his party supporters today, I would be happy if he just repeated the promises he made the last time he gave a big speech in Manchester.

That was just over two years ago, against the evocative backdrop of Stephensons Rocket, and it happened just days after he entered Downing Street. To be honest, I could have written a lot myself. Against the backdrop of the current confusion over what it means to level up, his lyrics are worth revising.

At the time, the Prime Minister had that clarity and urgency that sometimes pervades politicians when they are new to office. He seemed to speak more as a former mayor of London than as the country’s new leader. His vision of leveling was clear now, it is as clear as mud.

London had been transformed in the past two decades, he told gathered political and business leaders from across northern England, and he would now do the exact same for us.

I want to be the Prime Minister doing with Northern Powerhouse Rail what we did for Crossrail in London, he said, specifically committing to crack down immediately on the Leeds-Manchester section of the new line.

This did not happen and I have to say that I would be surprised if the Chancellor allows the Prime Minister to repeat the same pledge today. Storm clouds are building over Manchester Piccadilly as far as rail investment is concerned. All rumors say that Northern Powerhouse Rail will not be a new line like Crossrail, but rather will be downgraded to an improvement on existing lines. We read that the eastern part of HS2 in Yorkshire is about to be chopped absolutely. I hope I am wrong, but I am afraid I am not wrong.

Maybe there will be better news on intra-city public transport? The 2019 speech was clear on this.

I will urgently start the transformation of local bus services from here today in Manchester, he said. I will work with the mayor on his plans to deliver a London-style bus system. I think we can see the first results here in Greater Manchester in a few months.

We have yet to see these results. But, to be fair, the government has made more progress on buses. Along with other local areas, we were invited to bid for capital and income funding. But will they provide enough to give us frequency of service at London level and tariffs at London level?

In the capital, a single bus ride costs 1.55 and people cannot spend more than 4.65 regardless of how many bus trips they make in any given day. Here in Greater Manchester, a single bus ride can cost as much as Cape London.

I have already made the decision to put our buses back under public control and integrate them into our trams to create the Bee Network. On our own, it will take longer to increase routes and reduce fares, but in partnership with the central government, we can go further and faster and deliver by May 2024 the improved public transport system including the Grand Manchester needs.

If the Prime Minister were to commit to London-level bus fares to Greater Manchester and elsewhere in England today, it would certainly be noticed by voters. Finally, leveling up would mean something. It is the job of prime ministers today to take a phrase that threatens to mean everything and nothing and bring clarity to the core mission of his government.

The big question is whether he can sort this out with his chancellor.

It is now the dividing line at the heart of this government between a prime minister who raised expectations of significant spending in neglected places up and down the country and a chancellor who in his own conference speech alluded to a new era of austerity. How this tension is resolved will determine the fate of the Tories in the next election in the Red Wall seats.

If the spending is so tight, the only answer is to refocus it on areas of real need. The pandemic has put the spotlight on where these places are and much of it is in the north.

This is why George Osborne was right seven years ago when he promised that, finally, the north of England would move from the back to the front of the queue of public investments. This is where this debate on regional inequalities began. But, in the years that followed, other areas questioned this prioritization. We have moved from the specific promise of a northern power plant to the altogether more ambiguous language of leveling up. And now, if the post-pandemic money pot is to be reduced, as the Chancellor suggests, then the leveling largesse will be so slim that no one will notice.

We’ll find out what leveling really means when the government presents its spending review later this month. But today we should have some idea of ​​where the premiers are heading.

Greater Manchester tried to find a solution. We made a very positive offer to the government in the form of a Upgrade agreement for our city-region, linking zero-carbon public transport to new and renovated zero-carbon housing, creating thousands of good jobs. We would get the funding and the authority to do these things and, in return, the government would be able to hold us to account.

If Johnson stood up in Manchester today and said he would make this deal, it would take us all past the debates of the recent past and help the country come together after the pandemic. What about, Prime Minister?