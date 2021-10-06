Wealth by stealth – Journal





In the wake of the Panama Papers disclosures five years ago, which sparked regime change in Pakistan and a sense of discontent in much of the world, many entities managing offshore funds and shell companies have come under pressure. from their clients so that they redouble their secrecy. .

The strategy may have paid off in some jurisdictions, but others, from Switzerland, Panama, Dubai and Monaco to the Cayman Islands and Singapore, have been at least partially laid bare by the Pandora Papers in the biggest leak of its kind.

The files were provided to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), and hundreds of journalists spent 18 months browsing the nearly 12 million files.

However, the overview is not particularly surprising. Tax evasion or tax evasion through foreign havens is nothing new, and obtaining property abroad is routine for those with the means.

How they arrived by the tens of millions, and sometimes even billions of dollars required for such investments is another story. Bribes, kickbacks, and money laundering tend to be frowned upon, but all is well if the monumental balances have been accumulated through routine exploitation that sustains the capitalist order.

Will the Pandora Papers make a big difference?

We live in a world where large disparities in wealth keep widening, but America’s richest billionaires are not mentioned in Pandora’s revelations, largely because they have no obligations. to conceal their monumental wealth. They are accused from time to time of not paying their fair share of taxes, but they hardly ever have to spit.

It is the bettors with fewer excuses in their arsenal who tend to be named and humiliated. Many of them tend to retaliate by claiming that they haven’t done anything illegal. It’s a self-defense, provided you don’t have an issue with immorality.

But morality and largely unregulated neoliberalism occupy separate universes. This division cannot be overcome in the capitalist context. The leaders of many nations challenged by the Pandora revelations have pledged to investigate the allegations. Imran Khan is said to have created a cell for this purpose, after two ministers were found to be among the hundreds of Pakistanis named in the documents.

But significant consequences rarely flow from such inquiries, which have also been promised by various other heads of state or government. It’s especially embarrassing, however, when so-called anti-corruption crusaders get caught up in such puzzles.

If they are not personally involved in the allegations, as in the case of Imran Khan, they can report righteous intentions. The alternative is vigorous and outraged denials, as witnessed recently by Prague, Nairobi, Amman, Kiev, Moscow and Baku.

Andrej Babis, the Czech prime minister and second richest person, who clearly used a complicated offshore structure to buy a mansion in the south of France in 2009, accused anonymous forces of seeking to undermine it ahead of that election. week. Ukrainian spokesman Volodymyr Zelensky has denied that his boss did anything wrong by secretly transferring an offshore company to a friend shortly before he took office in 2019.

The Kenyan and Azerbaijani presidents have so far been more reluctant to defend themselves, but Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has questioned the veracity of the documentation which names several of the Russian presidents’ close associates as beneficiaries of potentially shady deals , including Svetlana Krivonogikh, allegedly the mother of Putin’s daughter.

Plausible deniability has always been part of Putin’s playbook when it comes to acquiring untold wealth. But why would King Abdullah of Jordan, whose royal court claimed Western media reports were inaccurate and exaggerated the facts, would he feel compelled to disguise the multi-million dollar house purchase in California and London? ? Security was used as an excuse.

In Britain, the focus has been on the profitable sale to the crown estate of property owned by a notoriously corrupt ruling family of Azerbaijan, as well as the transactions of prominent conservative donors such as Mohamed Amersi. Then there’s the fact that Tony and Cherie Blair bought a $ 6.5million property in London, partly owned by a family of Bahraini ministers, acquiring an offshore company and saving over 300,000 in property taxes. .

It’s perfectly legitimate, apparently. Which is obviously part of the problem. Why are shell companies that sometimes have multiple layers of opacity legal in the first place? There may be acceptable reasons for an offshore account, but these should surely be explained to a regulator.

The Pandora Papers added considerable substance to what we already knew, and whoever disclosed them deserves our gratitude. It would be far too optimistic, however, to see this or any future unlocked Pandora’s Box as a harbinger of significant change.

[email protected]

Posted in Dawn, le 6 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1650416/wealth-by-stealth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]bsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos