Foreign leaders from Greece and Cyprus denounce Turkey’s drilling plans | greece, politics





ATHENS – As exploratory talks are set to resume in Ankara between Greek and Turkish officials, the foreign ministers of Greece and Cyprus have criticized Turkey for continuing to search for oil and gas in the eastern Mediterranean and for planning to do the same around the Greek islands. “Greece is not a threat to anyone and will not be intimidated by illegal actions,” said Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. “It will protect its sovereignty (and) its sovereign rights in accordance with international law and the law of the sea,” he added, said Kathimerini. He spoke despite talks scheduled for Oct. 6 in Turkey, a 63rd round after the previous 62 over the years have failed to make critical progress in settling disputes between the countries. Dendias rejected Turkish calls for the demilitarization of the Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea and accused Turkey of “undermining (the contacts) before they even begin,” signaling another likely deadlock. It also tore up Turkey and the Turkish-occupied northern third of Cyprus to further reopen the abandoned resort town of Varosha which has been dormant since the illegal Turkish invasions of 1974 seized the territory. Dendias also criticized a recent Turkish announcement regarding energy exploration on the Cyprus continental shelf. “Turkey’s behavior is not acceptable,” he said, while warning against European sanctions. But the European Union has been reluctant to toughen it up with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is exempt from soft sanctions imposed on Turkish state energy company officials to no avail. Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides, who met Dendias in Athens, said the recent harassment by Turkey of the Maltese-flagged research vessel Nautical Geo authorized by Greece to work off Crete “demonstrates, even to more skeptical, than the pleasant statements which once come from the leadership of Turkey unfortunately do not turn into actions. “(Turkey’s) foreign policy is still based on a revisionist and neo-Ottoman approach, mainly based on the country’s military might,” he said, although Cypriot calls for the United Nations to intervene have been ignored. Despite Turkey’s provocations, Greece and Cyprus support the country’s hopes of entering the EU although Turkey does not recognize Cyprus, which is a member and bans its ships and planes.

