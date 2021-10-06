Narendra Modi: View: Narendra Modi – A Political Odyssey

It was a typically hot summer afternoon in Ahmedabad at the end of April 2014. The electric air was charged with anticipation. Lok Sabha’s election campaign had just ended, the culmination of the biggest celebration of democracy on Earth was days away. I had made a personal trip to Ahmedabad to wish him good luck. Cautious optimism is what I expected to see. What I saw was supreme self-confidence, the mark of a great leader. In my discussions with Modi ji, he did not talk about his chances of becoming prime minister, but issues important to the nation and what he plans to do as prime minister. He knew his time had come.

I had just seen him redefine the election campaign. Data analytics, strategy, micro-planning and 24/7 standing campaign style was a whole new model. Modiji had transformed what had until then been a vague art into a hard science. Here is a man who believed in serious preparation. For him, luck was what happened when preparation met opportunity. Most of the people I knew in politics would either do a low-key campaign but a long, sustained campaign, or a brief high-tension blast at the right time. Modiji seemed to have unlimited energy – he could run the marathon as if he were doing a 100m. It was evident that such a grueling traveling campaign was a cathartic experience that truly rejuvenated him.

What I had no idea at the time was that he was going to be able to bring all of these attributes that we had seen in his campaign to his administration transforming the usual Ice Administration at a breakneck pace. 2.5 crore in vaccinations per day is just another example of the hectic pace he likes to follow.



Another crucial change is Modijis’ bottom-up approach to administration. And it is my belief that this is a manifestation of his more than a dozen years as Chief Minister of India’s most prosperous state. There were a few before him who were also CM before becoming Prime Minister Morarji Desai, Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, VP Singh and Deve Gowda come to mind, but none of the others even had a full 5 year term as CM which could have shaped their administrative styles. Besides, apart from Narasimha Rao who lasted a full term as Prime Minister, all the others lasted between 170 days and 2 years! Modijis two decades and count of public service like Gujarat CM and India’s most charismatic PM will probably never be matched. It is this very understanding of the priorities of a chief minister at a personal level that laid the foundation for open cooperative federalism that has been the hallmark of this government. It was in the first year of his first term as Prime Minister that the State Finance Commission grant increased from 32% to 42%. After all, to rephrase a well-known quote from Curzon, India may be ruled from Delhi, but it is administered from the states.

When he came and shook Lutyens Delhi, his critics were unwilling to give him a chance, citing his lack of experience in the national theater and his lack of exposure to foreign policy. While it’s always been a good game for this kind of criticism, it has proven its critics wrong and to borrow sports terminology, the GOAT (greatest of all time) among WCs is now turning out to be the GOAT among the PMs.

Over the years, I have seen many facets of Modijis’ personality. Jhiram Ghati’s vile attack was something that nothing prepares you for. As Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, I received calls from several leaders that day, but it was not only Modiji who was not only among the first to call me and offer me his support, he also shared ideas on crisis management, security and counterattack.

I can’t think of a single occasion when I called Modiji and my call was not returned within a few hours. For a man who is always on the move, with time commitments made weeks in advance, the way he manages his time never ceases to amaze me.

For a very long time, when a new program was launched, Information Education and Communication (IEC) was an almost added afterthought. If you look at one of the programs launched by the Modi government, the IEC strategy has been incorporated into the program itself. Many will remember how he made Kunwar Bai, 105, the mascot of “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” when he touched her feet at a rally in Rajnandgaon. Kunwar Bai had sold his goats to build a toilet in his village of Kotabharri in Dhamtari.

Modiji has been the linchpin of 21st century politics in India. It was a remarkable journey that brought about fundamental changes in Indian politics and governance with consummate ease. Thanks to him, politics and governance are now serious work, 24/7 and not for the faint of heart. He embraced technology and change with open arms. No wonder that political discourse in India is now binary pro-Modi and anti-Modi, the latter although noisy being in the micro-minority.





(The author is the national vice president of BJP and former chief minister of Chhattisgarh.)

