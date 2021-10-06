PPP plans rally on anniversary of Karsaz bombing – Journal





KARACHI: The Pakistani People’s Party announced on Tuesday that it will hold a big power show on October 17 to mark the 14th anniversary of the 2007 Karsaz bombing on Benazir Bhuttos’ return convoy to the city where hundreds of thousands of jialas from all over Sindh would come together to express solidarity with the party and denounce the chosen government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

The announcement came from the PPP leadership during a meeting attended by Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House where a consensus decision was made that the party would continue its fight for a true democratic government and for this celebration of the October 18 anniversary through a rally would strengthen this ideology.

The rally would take place on October 17 in Bagh-i-Jinnah near the Quaid-i-Azam mausoleum, PPP-Sindh Chairman Nisar Khuhro said in a statement released after the meeting.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will address a huge show of power. Party workers have already started to make arrangements and people from all over Sindh will be there. It would be another reflection of the strong roots of PPPs in Karachi and other parts of Sindh, he said.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan hands an olive branch to the PPP-led Sindh government to improve working relations between the Center and the province, the tone of PPP leaders suggests that a thaw in the tense relations between the two shouldn’t be happening anytime soon.

In addition to the announcement of the rally, the provincial PPP president also announced that the party would resume the measures recently announced by the federal government at various forums.

The meeting brought together Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani, Senator Sassui Palejo, Javed Nayab Laghari, Sarfaraz Rajar and district and division heads from all over Sindh.

He said the PPP would not accept any action that would lead to an extrajudicial extension of the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau Chairman (NAB).

The PPP is clear that the PTI government has failed to create an environment that allows consultation with the opposition leader on extending the services of the NAB presidents.

Posted in Dawn, le 6 October 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1650312 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos