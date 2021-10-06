Built in 2022, let’s take a look at the unique concept of the new capital





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The new National Capital Development Project (IKN) in East Kalimantan is confirmed to continue next year. The continued construction of the new capital is visible in the Government Work Plan (PKR) for 2022. In RKP 2022, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) prepared a budget allocation of IDR 510 billion for the early stages of IKN development. The certainty of the continued transfer of the IKN is also reflected in the letter Jokowi submitted to the Indonesian House of Representatives regarding the Bill (RUU) for the State Capital (IKN). “Alhamdulillah, today the government transmitted, as previously transmitted by the Speaker of the House of Representatives (Puan Maharani), the IKN bill which consists of 34 articles 9 chapters, becomes the IKN law,” said the Minister of National Development Planning / Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa in a statement released on the DPR Youtube channel. The discussion of the IKN bill is expected to be completed by the end of the year so that all development processes can be completed from next year. The development will be done in stages as well as the transfer of several officials. Currently, the one that has been prepared by the government is the design of the presidential palace which is quite unique. The design was designed by artist Nyoman Nuarta, winner of the New Capital City Garuda Palace competition. This design was posted by Nyoman via his Instagram account. Nyoman reiterated his enthusiasm for Indonesia, which is so rich in culture, offering invaluable diversity, one of which is the symbol of Garuda. “For me, being diverse doesn’t mean you can’t become one. I am interested in a symbol that has been recognized and understood by the Indonesian people as a symbol of nation unification. A symbol that then went on to be. was raised in the design of the most prestigious place in the Indonesian state structure. It was Garuda who spread his wings over the lands of the archipelago, “he said on his official Instagram account . Photo: STATE PALACE DESIGN, IN IKN (STATE CAPITAL) (Instagram / @ nyoman_nuarta)

He also posted a video containing a rendering of the Garuda Palace design in the new capital. "The design of the Garuda Palace was initiated by my artistic vision and developed with experts. The palace that we present to all Indonesians. A projection for the future of the nation," he explained. As the designer of the 'Garuda Palace', he said that the design of the garuda for the presidential candidate was given and became the decision of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Nyoman explained that from the procedures obtained, all the results of the visualization of the concept of design ideas for the special buildings of the IKN (state capital) were also reported by the minister of the PUPR to the president. Joko Widodo since the start of construction. "It was then the president's decision to choose which design concept was deemed eligible," he said last April. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



