Boris Johnson Speech Today: Latest Updates as PM to Push Upgrade Program and Minimum Wage Plan





Carrie Johnson says husband Boris is “totally committed” to protecting and expanding LGBT rights Boris Johnson will use his opening speech at the Conservative Party conference today to promise a long-awaited change in economic direction for the country, insisting that his upgrade program is the key to making it happen. The Prime Minister will speak on the same day the 20-a-week universal credit cut goes into effect, with Labor supposedly driving a van around the Tory event in Manchester to publicize the move, which is expected to drag half a million more people below the poverty line, to overthrow. Mr Johnson is expected to tell delegates his administration has the courage to tackle the biggest problems the country faces, a day after denying Britain is in crisis after weeks of fuel shortages and empty shelves supermarkets caused in part by his Brexit deal. Plans to increase the minimum wage were also revealed last night, which the prime minister will likely mention in his speech on Wednesday but will not come into effect for some time. According to a report in The temperatureMr Johnson will officially announce the hike in a few weeks after accepting recommendations from independent advisers who could raise the wages of Britain’s lowest wages to around £ 9.42 an hour, the newspaper said. Follow our live coverage below Key points Show last update



1633505836 Twitter responds to Raab’s apparent misogyny misunderstanding Sam hancockOctober 6, 2021 8:37 AM 1633505325 Raab called for saying misogyny was bad, whether against women or men No more Dominic Raab now, who confused BBC breakfast when he said that misogyny is absolutely wrong, whether it is a man against a woman or a woman against a man. The Justice Secretary was explaining why he agreed with Boris Johnson that misogyny should not be seen as a hate crime. I think we’ve seen a lot in the criminal justice system over the decades of people trying to legislate on what constitutes an enforcement problem, he said on the morning show, before making notice that it was wrong against women and men. The Deputy Prime Minister was reminded that misogyny is hatred directed against women and not against men, and was asked about his comments. What I meant was that if we are talking about things below the level of public order offenses of harassment, intimidation, which are rightly criminalized – if we are indeed talking about sexist-based insults I don’t think criminalizing this stuff is going to solve the problem we have at the heart of the Sarah Everard case, he said. These issues included police actions but also the broader issue of women fearing that their cases would not go to court and end in conviction, he added. Sam hancockOctober 6, 2021 8:28 AM 1633505029 Raab defends CU cuts on day 20, lift is revoked Justice Secretary Dominic Raab used an appearance on BBC breakfast this morning to support his cabinet’s decision to withdraw 20 a week from universal credit applicants. We cannot pretend that we could stay in a system where the government is paying the salaries of 14 million people indefinitely, Mr Raab said. We have to find the right balance and our priorities, and that is what was happening, he added. Watch the full clip below: Sam hancockOctober 6, 2021 8:23 AM 1633504666 Renewed calls to vote on universal credit cuts One of the early advocates of universal credit criticized the government for continuing to cut 20 a week which, she warned, will push more than 800,000 people into poverty, 290,000 of whom are believed to be children. Baroness Philippa Stroud, chief executive of the Legatum Institute think tank, said there should be a vote in the House of Lords before removing the hike. We did some research on universal credit and according to our calculations, today’s decision to remove this increase will push 840,000 people into poverty, of which 290,000 are children and so it is … someday. really dark for many families from top to bottom. the country, she told BBC Radio 4s Today program. There are unemployed people who will return to work, but there are also 450,000 people who will sink into poverty today because of this and who have disabilities or who have disabled children. She continued: It’s not just people who have jobs or who should be who are claiming universal credit and I think we have to be really honest about who is claiming UC and why they’re there. Our safety net is supposed to protect the vulnerable and that includes those who are sick, disabled and have disabled children right now in an effort to force the House of Commons to think again on the matter. Baroness Stroud said it was unacceptable that MPs currently have not voted on it at all and expressed her intention to bring one to the Lords. Is this something we really want to do as a civilized nation? Putting our poorest people in poverty is surely not the way to go out of the pandemic, she concluded by declaring. Sam hancockOctober 6, 2021 8:17 AM 1633503952 Main events of the last day of the Conservatives’ conference Welcome to the last day of the Conservative Party conference, where key events include: 9:10 a.m .: Education Secretary and former Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi will lead a panel examining the deployment of the coronavirus vaccine in the UK. 9:50 am: Teesside Mayor Ben Houchen, PM Upgrade Czar Neil OBrien and Chief Treasury Secretary Simon Clarke will participate in discussions on improving opportunities. 10:30 a.m .: Conservative President Oliver Dowden will participate in a presentation to the President at the party’s national convention. 11:30 am: PM Boris Johnson will deliver his closing speech. Sam hancockOctober 6, 2021 8:05 AM 1633503731 Johnson to approve minimum wage increase in weeks Boris Johnson will say he wants to move Britain to a high-wage company on the same day his government is criticized for slashing the incomes of millions of people on benefits. His Conservative Party conference speech comes as reports suggest the party leader is only weeks away from approving a minimum wage hike. The temperature said the lowest earners of the so-called national living wage, the minimum wage paid to people over 23, could receive around 9.42 an hour, an increase of just over 5 percent . Sam hancockOctober 6, 2021 8:02 AM 1633503459 PM to push upgrade program as UC cuts take effect across Britain On the day he slashes the incomes of the UK’s 6 million poorest people by 1,040 a year, Boris Johnson will insist his leveling program is key to bringing hope and opportunity to communities left behind across the country. The Prime Minister will deliver his keynote address at the Conservative Party’s annual conference against a chorus of protests from charities warning that the universal credit cut of 20 per week that takes effect on Wednesday will result in an additional half a million people, including 200,000 children, below the poverty line and inflicting suffering on millions more, reports our political editor Andrew Woodcock. Mr Johnson will tell delegates in Manchester that his administration has the courage to tackle the biggest problems facing the country. Read the full report before Mr Johnson’s speech: Sam hancockOctober 6, 2021 7:57 AM 1633502862 Hello and welcome to The independents continuous coverage of UK politics. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest news from the final day of the Conservative Party conference, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s opening address in which he will insist his upgrade program can reshape the UK economy on the same day the universal credit cuts go into effect. Sam hancockOctober 6, 2021 7:47 AM

