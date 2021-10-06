How is Erdogans in charge of the AK party doing in the latest polls?

Other reports now claim that six Turkish opposition parties are joining forces to bring the country back to a parliamentary system.

Let me first ask this:

Are these parties so insistent on going back to a parliamentary system because they really believe it is a model that will save Turkey? Or are they focusing all of their energies on this issue because it serves as the ideal vessel for these hugely divergent parties to come together and form a 50 percent parliamentary bloc against the ruling Justice and Development (AK) government?

My asking the question reveals my thoughts on it.

But let me be even clearer.

These six political parties try to camouflage their deep differences by making the presidential system the cause of all evil, which seems to be the only common denominator between them.

It is palpable that this is indeed the case.

For example, in order to keep both the Right Party and the HDP, which are at different ends of the political spectrum, working in the same pot towards a common goal, a unity of speech that will focus attention on this issue is needed. .

When the Right Party and the HDP both say: “We want a parliamentary system”, the glaring differences between them are thus masked and the deviation necessary for an electoral alliance is obtained.

This is the main reason why the opposition did not accept President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s call for a common constitution last year.

If his call had been heeded, they wouldn’t have had this issue to rally around.

Therefore, they preferred to close ranks on a constitutional amendment that did not concern society as a whole, but only half at most, without giving too much thought to the debate on its democratic and inclusive character as a system.

As is known, under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the AKP party attaches importance to regularly checking the pulse of the public through opinion polls.

A cross-analysis is done through not one but several pollsters.

In the case of a 50 percent ruling system, the polls became even more important.

Because it is not an easy threshold to reach.

In Turkey, there is a serious faction that can change the outcome from election to election; in other words, it is a significant portion of the population that votes only for the truly deserving.

And the same goes for this election; this same faction will decide the winner.

There is no precedent in our multi-party political history that resembles the experience of AK parties so far.

There is no reason to believe that the 2023 elections will be any easier than any other for the AKP party, which will reach its 20 years in power in 2022, with all the successes and baggage of the past two decades.

However, precisely because this is the case, there is no rationality to be found in the opposition of certain tendentious firms, which claim that everything has already been said and done.

Two weeks before the June 2015 elections, CHP President Kemal Kldarolu, whom I accompanied on his flights to the gatherings in Trabzon and Karabk, said: “According to the polls that the Americans conducted in our name, our vote ratio reached 35 percent, “but two weeks later, after the election, his party won 25.98 percent of the vote.

Now let me review the results of the last four polls commissioned by the AK party.

According to the results of these four surveys;

AK Party gets 37 to 39 percent,

The CHP gets 23 to 25 percent,

The Right Party gets 11 to 13 percent of the vote.

In these surveys, the HDP is 9 to 11 percent, while the MHP is 7 to 9 percent.

From the aforementioned data, if the elections were held on this Sunday, it can be seen that there will be serious competition and that it could result in a knife-edge atmosphere in terms of the distribution of seats in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey.

As for the results of the opinion poll carried out for the presidential elections;

When asked, 40% said they would choose Erdoan as president.

In this open question, the share of votes of the mayor of Ankara Mansur Yava, who came in second, amounts to around 13%.

Other names have all fallen behind in the polls.

You can also interpret these results differently: as data revealing the desperate need for opposition from an alliance.

This is what I mean when I say that the main motivation behind the efforts to unite by calling for a return to the parliamentary system is only necessary insofar as it is about winning the elections, rather than winning the elections. change the system itself.