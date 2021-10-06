We also need Xi Jinping’s “thoughts” in our schools





China wants its students to recite Xi Jinping’s so-called “thoughts”. These thoughts concern loyalty to him, the Party and the country. But it’s too easy for us in the West to criticize Xi for indoctrination of children when we don’t teach our people to resist the dangers of dictatorship.

If we seek to counter propaganda and prevent democracy from losing further ground to authoritarian countries like China, it will be vital to better explain to our citizens what democracy and dictatorship are.

We need to train young people to think critically, to see through slogans, advertisements and propaganda, says Jonathan Holslag Classrooms are a crucial battleground in Western democracy’s struggle for survival. As Democrats, we might not like the idea of ​​teaching ideology in school. Even politics and philosophy are less and less fashionable. We increasingly want our schools to teach science, technology, engineering and math – to make children competitive producers. And in matters of ethics, the school, it is often said, must embrace diversity and relativism. If someone is teaching an actual code to follow, it often happens on the sidelines, by a lonely idealistic teacher. But let’s be clear: From Aristotle to John Stuart Mill and contemporary educators, it has been emphatically said that no republic or democracy survives without citizens learning what it means to be a citizen, to emancipate the mind, to balance freedom and responsibility. . But how can this happen? Should we be doing our own pro-democracy propaganda? We can look for inspiration in other eras of crumbling freedoms. Isocrates, an orator of ancient Greece, for example, lived in a time of increasing tyranny. He argued that rebuilding the democratic spirit did not require imposing morality, but emancipating the spirit to try to refine moral feeling. Seneca, Roman philosopher and teacher of Emperor Caligula, said: “Why then do we give our sons a liberal education? Not because it can make them morally good, but because it prepares the mind for the acquisition of moral values. For him, it was intrinsic motivation that mattered. Resilient citizens Emancipation is also resilience. It is not enough to teach about dead critical thinkers. We need to train young people to think critically for themselves, to see through slogans, advertisements and propaganda. It requires that we don’t close our minds and get defensive into dogmas when we’re unsure, but keep reading, debating, and thinking. Training, inevitably, requires an investment in good coaches and small group tutoring, not the kind of mass education that is becoming the norm in most Western schools. History also prepares the mind to recognize good and evil. The further away our own experiences of oppression, the more important it is to make students understand and feel what it means to lose your freedom – and what sacrifices we have made to regain it. So, let the students read and reflect on the speeches of some of the strong men of the past, alongside some of the “thoughts” of Xi Jinping and his ilk today. Ethics and aesthetics Ethics remain of course essential. Democracy is freedom, of course, but also responsibility as a citizen – to live fully, develop your talents and ensure that personal fulfillment supports the development of your society. The ethical thought that underlies Western democracy is humanism. It offers a path between the servility of tyranny and the excess of individualism that can bring down a society. We could add to this last aspect: aesthetics. The German writer and thinker Friedrich Schiller wrote that the appreciation of beauty, in poetry, music, architecture, nature, helps to make young citizens receptive to what is good and noble, which it triggers the curiosity to be a pioneer, the desire to aim better, the recognition also that beauty lies both in the result and in the test. In its most basic form, aesthetics mean that our young people are taught in attractive school buildings, surrounded if possible by nature and inspiring works of art. Xi also pleads for the construction of beautiful schools. It shows that he does not take the education of the next generation of citizens lightly. He is certainly right about it. And also consider this: Not all of Xi’s thoughts are absurd. Its call for civic responsibility, concern for nature and solidarity is justified, also for democracies. But the added challenge for a democracy is that the motivation to behave a certain way is supposed to come from an inside voice, not to be imposed from outside.

