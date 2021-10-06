Senior officers informed of actions to be taken against security threats – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Senior army officers were briefed on Tuesday on measures taken to deal with threats to peace in the country.

The internal security briefing was given at the monthly corps commanders meeting chaired by the army chief, General Qamar Bajwa, at the headquarters (GHQ).

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the meeting reviewed the evolution of the security situation in the region, with particular emphasis on border management and internal security.

The Forum was briefed on steps taken to thwart hostile forces’ nefarious plans to destabilize Pakistan and mar the hard-won peace and stability, ISPR said, apparently referring to growing violence in former tribal areas. .

There has been an upsurge in militant violence since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in mid-August. Most of the violence has been blamed on Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Corps commanders reject malicious propaganda from India as a diversionary tactic

The TTP, according to the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies database, has carried out 14 attacks since August 15, in which 23 people have been martyred and 48 others injured. These attacks mainly took place in the tribal districts of Bajaur, Lower Dir, Mohmand, North Waziristan, Orakzai, South Waziristan and Tank. An incident was also reported in Quetta.

The figures for six weeks represent a record for the last few years in which a downward trend in violence has been observed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Friday that the government was in talks in Afghanistan with some of the groups making up the TTP with a view to granting an amnesty and reintegrating them into society.

Although one of the groups in North Waziristan announced a ceasefire the same day, a few incidents have since been reported in the tribal district with military casualties.

The military has so far not shared its views on the talks.

General Bajwa, however, speaking at a GHQ investiture ceremony on Monday, said: There is no more noble cause than to lay down one’s life for the defense of the homeland and the sacrifices of our people. martyrs will not be lost.

His words were seen as a sort of assurance to the families of the martyrs that the army would not compromise in the talks.

Meanwhile, corps commanders conference participants insisted on the international community to meaningfully engage the Afghan Taliban and provide sustained support to the new Afghan government for peace and stability in Afghanistan and its neighborhood.

The army’s message was in line with what Prime Minister Imran Khan has told the international community since the fall of the Ghani administration. In his address to the United Nations General Assembly, Khan had urged the world to support the Taliban regime to preserve the progress made by the war-torn country over the past two decades and prevent it from turning into a terrorist refuge.

The generals also expressed concern over the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The commanders dismissed the Indian military’s malicious propaganda against Pakistan as a diversionary tactic. The baseless propaganda only reflects their frustration and an attempt to distract from their internal contradictions, in particular the blatant human rights violations, committed at the IIOJK, General Bajwa said on the occasion.

The Indian army had claimed to have eliminated a suspected infiltrator and to have captured another in the Uri sector. The captive was then forced to record a video statement in which he claimed to have received weapons training in Pakistan.

The forum expressed its determination to take all necessary measures to safeguard Pakistan’s territorial integrity, ISPR said.

The army chief appreciated the operational readiness of the trainings and the emphasis on training, including enhanced collaboration with foreign armed forces and the conduct of joint operational and counterterrorism exercises, said the ISPR.

Posted in Dawn, le 6 October 2021

