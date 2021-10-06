House committee investigating January 6 cannot find Trump’s aide to subpoena





By Ryan Nobles, Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

More than a week after subpoenaing former Donald Trump aide Dan Scavino to cooperate with his investigation into the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, the House select committee investigating on the attack was unable to physically serve the summons to him, according to several familiar sources. with effort.

The news comes just days before the committee’s deadline for Scavino and three other close allies of the former president to comply with subpoenas requesting documents by October 7 and a deposition by October 15. October.

Scavino, Trump’s former White House deputy chief of staff, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment. A source familiar with the situation joked that the committee should just tweet the subpoena to the former Trump aide since he has actively trolled the panel there in recent days.

Other Trump aides who have been subpoenaed include former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former adviser Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to the acting defense secretary of the time, Christopher Miller.

Patel acknowledged receiving the committee’s summons. It appears the committee was successful in its attempts to serve subpoenas on Trump’s other two allies.

In its letter to Scavino, the committee points out that because of its closeness and long history of working with the former president, it can provide useful information about the conversations Trump had on January 5 about trying to convince members of Congress not to certify the election, the moves of the former president on Jan.6, and the broader White House communications strategy ahead of the Jan.6 rally.

The committee is also preparing for the possibility that some of Trump’s allies refuse to comply with subpoenas. Among the options considered by the panel to coerce their cooperation is the threat of holding them guilty of criminal contempt.

At the same time, Trump and those in his orbit who are likely seen as witnesses in the committee’s investigation have given little indication that they have rallied around a broader legal strategy – than they are. acts of a combination of the former president invoking executive privilege, resisting subpoenas in an effort to run out of time or plead 5.

As Trump threatened more than a month ago to invoke executive privilege to block the committee’s earlier request for documents, several people close to the former president told CNN in recent days that they were not. aware of a legal strategy taking shape since then.

CNN contacted a dozen lawyers who have represented or advised Trump in the past, but they either did not respond or were unwilling to be interviewed. A lawyer, John Eastman, would only say that if he represented Trump in this case, it would be a breach of solicitor-client privilege to say so.

Doug Collins, a former congressman, represented Trump on these issues before other committees this summer, but did not respond to repeated requests for comment from CNN.

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of two GOP members on the small panel, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto that the committee “will do everything in our power to get them to testify.”

“I mean, there are civil referrals, there are criminal referrals that can happen if they refuse, denying a congressional subpoena is a crime. We’re not here to try to hang this around anyone’s neck. We want answers, ”he said.

“The problem is, when you start to see people resist and people obscure, you have to look at this and ask yourself why are they doing this if they have nothing to hide? We have a lot of people who come to talk to us voluntarily. We will get to the bottom of it. We want to do it quickly, efficiently and thoroughly, ”he added.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Paula Reid contributed to this report

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://keyt.com/news/2021/10/05/house-committee-investigating-january-6-cant-find-trump-aide-to-serve-subpoena/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos