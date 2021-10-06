Attention-hungry Trump pleads for Twitter recovery





Donald Trump’s Post online engagement is reaching new lows, according to exclusive SocialFlow data provided to Axios. This helps explain why the former president recently asked a federal judge to have Twitter restore his signing account.

Why it matters: Trump has tried tweeting press releases, launched his own “platform,” and held campaign-style rallies, but numbers suggest his social media megaphone hasn’t real replacement.

While Trump’s content consumption predictably declined during the winter and spring after he left office, his profile has fallen further in recent months.

Clicks on Trump content fell 37% in August and September from the previous two months, the data showed. It measures clicks on social media posts referenced by SocialFlow’s publisher network. The drop marked a 50% drop from March, the first month Trump slipped from the news after the February impeachment trial.

What’s happening: Part of the decrease is because Trump writes less, there have been 26% fewer stories in the past two months, compared to March and April, according to exclusive data provided to Axios by NewsWhip.

But interest in these Trump stories is also waning. Per post, they average 28% less engagement on social media in August and September, according to the data.

The latest: Last week, Trump filed a petition asking a federal judge to force Twitter to reinstate his account, which has been banned for nine months.

In July, Trump filed lawsuits against the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter over allegations of censorship. He is eligible to return to Facebook in 2023, when his two-year suspension expires.

Between the Lines: Much of Trump’s post-presidential interest comes from his feud with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Trump’s biggest day of content consumption since February was May 12, the day Cheney was removed from the leadership of the House GOP, according to data from SocialFlow. Cheney replied, “Bring it.”

