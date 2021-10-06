Under fire, British Prime Minister Johnson tries to get back to the electoral agenda





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares his opening speech in his hotel room before addressing the Conservative Party conference the next day in Manchester, Britain on October 5, 2021. Stefan Rousseau / Pool via REUTERS

MANCHESTER, England, October 5 (Reuters) – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will once again focus on tackling regional inequality on Wednesday, hoping that a final speech at his Conservative Party’s conference will draw a line under a series of crises shaking his government. After a week where Johnson was forced to defend his government against complaints about fuel shortages, fears over Christmas supplies and farmers having to destroy their produce, the PM is hoping to reset his agenda. So far at the conference, traditionally used by leaders to inflame party supporters, he has failed to distract from the crises fueled by COVID-19 and Brexit, and towards his election promises of 2019 to fight against inequalities, crime and social protection. He will redouble his efforts to get Britain to change direction, moving away from the “same old broken model with low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity” towards “a high-wage economy, high skills and high productivity ”. “We are dealing with the biggest underlying problems in our economy and our society. Problems that no government has had the courage to solve before,” he said at the conference in Manchester, in the northern England. “To bring about this change, we will continue our work of uniting and leveling across the UK – the biggest project any government can embark on,” he will say, according to excerpts from his speech. Responding to critics who have called for more measures to bring in foreign workers to fill gaps in the transport and agriculture sectors, Johnson will again say that the solution is not to pull “the same old migration lever. uncontrolled “. Instead, he will call on businesses to do more to raise wages and attract more workers – a criticism of UK business which minister after minister at the conference has been repeated. But he will have to work hard to convince some at the conference, who fear the Tories will no longer be Tory after breaking off a commitment to lower taxes and, they say, abandoning the wealthier supporters in southern England for those North. Johnson is raising taxes to help tackle health and social service crises and has made significant spending commitments on everything from trains to schools to main streets as part of his program of “leveling” to fight against regional inequalities. “The upgrade works for the whole country – and that’s fair and responsible policy,” he will say. “Because it helps ease the pressure on parts of the overheated Southeast, while simultaneously offering hope and opportunity to areas that have felt left behind.” Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Giles Elgood Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

