Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers condolences on death of Arvind Trivedi, says he was passionate about public service





Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan in Ramayan, died late at night on October 5. He was 82 years old. While his disappearance saddened many in the television industry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned his death on social media. Modi revealed that Arvind Trivedi is very passionate about public service. The veteran actor was also a former parliamentarian. PM NARENDRA MODI WELCOMES THE DEATH OF ARVIND TRIVEDI Many celebrities at Ramanand Sagar’s legendary mythological spectacle, Ramayan, have taken to social media to apologize for Arvind Trivedi’s death. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his official Twitter account to share a photo where he is seen shaking hands with the veteran actor. At the same time, Prime Minister Modi wrote: We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an outstanding actor but also passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan television series. Condolences to the families and admirers of the two actors. Om Shanti (sic). Check it out: We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan television series. Condolences to the families and admirers of the two actors. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021 “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener “> We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also passionate about public service. For generations of Indians he will be remembered for his work at Ramayan Television Series Condolences to the families and admirers of the two actors Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/cB7VaXuKOJ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2021 In his tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his condolences on the death of veteran actor Ghanashyam Nayak. Ghanashyam Nayak AKA Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah died of cancer on October 3. He was 77 years old. The actor was undergoing cancer treatment. PM Modi wrote: In the last few days we have lost two talented actors who have won people’s hearts with their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, notably in the popular Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show. He was also extremely kind and humble (sic). ARVIND TRIVEDI MEMORY Arvind Trivedi started his career with Gujarati theater. In addition to playing Ravan in Ramayan, he also played a key role in the cult TV show Vikram Aur Betaal. He gained recognition from the Gujarati audience through religious and social films, where he contributed for 40 years. He won seven awards for acting in Gujarati films, awarded by the government of Gujarat. In 2002, he was appointed current Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Arvind Trivedi was head of the CBFC from July 20, 2002 until October 16, 2003. In 1991, the late actor was elected MP for Sabarkatha constituency. He was a member of the Bharatiya Janata party and held this post until 1996. READ ALSO | Return Thursday: Ramana nd Sagars Ramayan is the most expensive mythological spectacle of its time READ ALSO | When Ramayan’s cast was approached for sensual shoots

