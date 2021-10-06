Giuliani Parnas’ ex-partner pleads not guilty as lawsuit looms, politics weigh





NEW YORK, Oct.5 (Reuters) – Lev Parnas, who helped former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani gather damaging information on Joe Biden before the Democrat wins the 2020 presidential election, has pleaded no guilty on Tuesday of a restricted indictment alleging campaign financing and other crimes.

A week before his scheduled trial, Parnas appeared before U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken in Manhattan, who signaled he would try to keep jurors unbiasedly focused on the evidence, regardless of their views on Giuliani and Trump.

Parnas, born in Ukraine, has been accused of concealing an illegal donation of $ 325,000 to support Trump’s unsuccessful re-election campaign.

Parnas and his co-accused, Andrey Kukushkin, have also been charged with illegally using donations to American politicians from a Russian businessman to obtain legal licenses to distribute recreational marijuana. Kukushkin also pleaded not guilty.

A former co-accused, Igor Fruman, pleaded guilty on September 10 to soliciting money from a foreign national in connection with the marijuana trade, and is due to be sentenced in January.

Jury selection begins on October 12 and could last two days, reflecting what Kukushkin’s lawyer Gerald Lefcourt called the “polarized” political climate.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten told Oetken that the government’s case could last until week two of the trial, and the mentions of Giuliani and Trump would be brought up “peripherally.”

He also said jurors’ feelings about Trump had not affected his last trial in July, when former Chicago bank chief Stephen Calk was convicted of approving risky loans to former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort in an offer for a high-level post in the administration.

“I don’t think the question… should be ‘Do you have strong feelings for former President Donald Trump? “Who doesn’t, in a way?” Scotten said.

A government witness is Adam Laxalt, one of the top 2022 Republican nomination contestants for a Senate seat in Nevada, who is expected to testify that he was tricked into believing that $ 10,000 in donations made to the Fruman’s name in his unsuccessful 2018 gubernatorial bid were legitimate.

Oetken said Parnas’ attorney could not question Laxalt about his support for overturning Biden’s election victory over Trump, saying it would create “a real distraction.”

Communications about a possible guilty plea for Parnas failed several months ago.

Prosecutors never made a plea offer to Kukushkin, who had requested a deferred prosecution agreement.

Parnas’ case included an accusation that he tricked people into investing more than $ 2 million in a fraud insurance company, Fraud Guarantee. Prosecutors withdrew that charge from the indictment in August.

Fruman has not agreed to cooperate with prosecutors reviewing Giuliani’s transactions in Ukraine, including whether the former New York mayor violated lobbying laws while serving as Trump’s personal lawyer.

Giuliani had enlisted Parnas and Fruman to dig up dirt in Ukraine on Biden and his son Hunter ahead of the 2020 election.

Prosecutors said Parnas and Fruman also helped oust then-US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who Trump sacked in May 2019.

Giuliani has not been charged and has denied any wrongdoing.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

