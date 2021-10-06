29 deputies declared their fortunes abroad





ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto and two federal ministers are among 29 members of the National Assembly who declared their wealth abroad to Pakistan’s Election Commission. However, none have declared an offshore company in accordance with their declaration of assets and liabilities. Prime Minister Imran Khan has no assets outside of Pakistan while Asif Ali Zardari has also declared none.

In the 2019 Gazette report of the Pakistan Election Commission including the assets and liabilities of the incumbent members of the National Assembly, 13 deputies from the ruling PTI party, 10 deputies from the PMLN, two deputies from the PPP and one deputy from the PMLQ , BNP, MMA and MQM are among those who have notified their assets and trading capital outside of Pakistan.

MPs are required to disclose all assets and liabilities in Pakistan as well as overseas to the Pakistan Election Commission, which is notified annually in the ECPs Gazette report on assets and liabilities. The deputies themselves declare the assets and liabilities and also mention their monetary value.

Key political figures are Syed Ali Haider Zaidi (Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs), Dr Fahmida Mirza (IPC Federal Minister), Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faisal Vawda, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had not declared any foreign assets or capital to the ECP. Interestingly, none of the MPs had declared an offshore company either. The names of political figures like Khusro Bakhtiyar, Faisal Vawda and Moonis Elahis appeared in the Pandora Papers, having offshore companies but they did not report any in the ECP Gazette report on assets and liabilities.

Syed Ali Haider Zaidi declared a commercial capital in Dubai worth AED 2.5 million. Apart from that, the minister owns three luxury cars in Dubai, a Range Rover (50,000 AED) and two Mercedes costing up to 150,000 AED. Ali Zaidi also has a bank account in Dubai with a balance of 150,000 AED. In addition, the holder also declared foreign currency into his bank accounts in Pakistan worth up to Rs 6.7 million.

Dr Fahmida Mirza declared Rs 90million in overseas assets including an apartment and bank account in Barcelona, ​​Spain. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also declared two foreign bank accounts in his wife’s name with a balance of nearly two hundred thousand pounds.

Faisal Vawda has declared four properties in the UK valued at three million pounds, one property of 0.7 million (ringgit) in Malaysia and a tower in the United Arab Emirates valued at 0.8 million pounds. AED approximately, according to his statement.

Opposition leader Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif declared assets worth Rs 147 million abroad, including two apartments and an overseas bank account. No further details were provided by Brother Nawaz Sharif.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif declared two foreign bank accounts, Amex Express and Chase Bank (NY, USA), on which he had nearly 19k US dollars. In addition, the Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also declared sums of money and property abroad. The party chairman is a shareholder of two villas in Dubai and owns numerous investments and shares in a number of companies, all in Dubai. Bilawal declared a total of Rs 1,436million in movable assets, all in Dubai except for the two villas he also owns.

Other PTI MPs who have declared their assets and business capital overseas are Aamir Liaqat, Muhammad Najeeb Haroon, Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Jai Parkash, Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh, Chaudary Muhammad Asim Nazir, Umar Aslam Khan, Muhammad Ameer Sultan and Ahmad Hussain.

Whereas the other MPs belonging to the PMLN who declared their assets or business capital abroad are Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ali Gohar Khan, Chaudary Khalid Javed, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Chaudary Iftikhar Nazir, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, Ihsan ul Haq Bajwa and Noor ul Haq Tanveer. Besides Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, only one PPP MP has declared his assets or capital abroad and that is Mir Amer Ali Khan Magsi. Salahuddin of MQM, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal of BNP, Munir Khan Orakzai of MMA and Chaudary Tariq Bashir Cheema of PMLQ have also declared their assets and capital outside Pakistan.

The leader of the PTI, Amir Liaqat Hussain, declared a commercial capital of two hundred thousand dirhams abroad but did not give more details. Muhammad Najeeb Haroon has declared an apartment in Dubai on behalf of his wife valued at up to 17 million rupees. He also disclosed $ 40,000 in his bank account. Maleeka Ali Bukhari also declared a UK apartment worth Rs33million on behalf of her husband. Jai Parkash declared a house in Canada but did not mention its value. He also declared Canadian dollars in his bank account up to Rs32 million. Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh said two properties in Dubai valued at 29 million rupees. Umar Aslam Khan declared an apartment in Toronto worth over Rs 50 million. Umar Aslam also disclosed US $ 200,000 in his bank account at DHA, Lahore. Chaudary Muhammad Asim Nazir declared his investment in the United Arab Emirates of more than 10 million rupees in car rental in Dubai. He also disclosed his two bank accounts in the United Arab Emirates. Muhammad Amir Sultan disclosed his overseas trading capital valued at five million rupees. Mr Amir also disclosed a property in the UK in ECP’s Active and Passive Gazette report. Ahmad Hussain declared two apartments in Dubai worth over 36 million rupees.

From PMLN, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti disclosed a business capital of Rs 7million overseas. There was no other information provided by him in the Gazette report. Ali Gohar Khan declared Rs two million in assets overseas and Chaudary Khalid Javed declared Rs 20 million in assets outside Pakistan. Ali Pervaiz Malik declared an apartment in UK on behalf of his wife worth Rs35 million. He also has a bank account in London in which he holds around 2.7 million rupees. Chaudary Iftikhar Nazir also declared an apartment in his wife’s name worth 21 million rupees in Toronto, Canada. Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju declared a cattle farm outside Pakistan worth 1.5 million rupees. No further details were provided by AR Khan in the Gazette’s report on assets and liabilities. Ihsan ul Haq Bajwa said a total of nine houses and one building in the UAE costing up to 50 million rupees. In addition, he also disclosed trading capital of nearly 56 million rupees overseas and three hundred thousand dirhams in his UAE bank account. Noor ul Haq Tanveer said two auto shops, two villas and an apartment in the United Arab Emirates worth a total of Rs 116 million. He also shared details of his overseas trading capital of nearly 784 million rupees. It also owns nine motor vehicles in the United Arab Emirates.

Muhammad Akhtar Mengal of the National Party of Balochistan declared an apartment in the United Arab Emirates worth eight hundred thousand dirhams. Munir Khan Orakzai declared a transportation company in Qatar and trading capital of nearly four hundred thousand US dollars. MQM’s Salahuddin declared six lakh rupees abroad. Chaudary Tariq Bashir Cheema of the PMLQ also reported a total of Rs 43 million in trading capital outside Pakistan in the ECP Active and Passive Gazette report.

