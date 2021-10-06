West’s secular hegemony is over, says Erdogan

“We have come to the end of the problematic understanding that the West is superior. Everyone recognizes it and accepts it now. Even the West itself has begun to recognize this. The hegemony of the West that lasted for centuries is now over. A new international system is emerging, “Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

In an interview with Turkish magazine Kriter, Erdogan commented on his book, titled A Fairer World is Possible, the latest developments regarding the Paris Climate Agreement, the Syrian crisis and criticisms as well as solutions regarding the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

“The world is going through a time of crisis, and the pandemic has made this crisis worse,” he said, adding that the problems that haunt the global community would become even worse if they were not addressed immediately, if not none. existing mechanism could not work. more.

Arguing that the mechanisms of global governance are not able to function now and that a governance problem arose afterwards, the Turkish leader said that the UN also has its share of the problem.

“We, as Turkey, must produce a response to this deep global crisis that we are going through. As a country, we have been the voice and the conscience of humanity for 20 years,” he said. “We have made the voice of the silent majority heard loud and clear on all international platforms. “

The president went on to note that Turkey has always taken a humanitarian stance in the face of all injustices in the world, regardless of religion, language or race, be it Syrian refugees, the oppression of the world. Burmese people, the suffering of Palestinian Muslims, the evolution of New Zealand as well as the anti-immigration, Islamophobia and extremism growing in the West with the developments in Africa.

Erdogan said he wanted to put together the issues he had talked about out loud in a book with the aim of determining the current state and coming up with a solution.

“We are proposing a restructuring of the UN by taking a reform initiative. … With this proposal, we are saying that the world can be more just. We want the real problems of the world to be discussed,” he said. declared.

– The widening of North-South inequalities

Erdogan said that the “collapse of the world system” was multidimensional and was not only linked to the economy but also to a political and security crisis, which resurfaced more vividly after the outbreak of the COVID pandemic. 19.

“North-South inequalities in the world have further accentuated. The current political-economic order has failed to ensure global prosperity and has deepened inequalities,” he said, adding that the order existing does not help underdeveloped countries catch up with developed countries, but rather works in the opposite direction. “In the book, we emphasize the need for a global society focused on multilateralism.

– Bipolarity following the cold war

The United States became the winners of the Cold War and global politics have revolved around the United States since then, Erdogan said, adding: However, it was understood that it was not possible to control the whole of the international system alone. The United States has tried this and failed. (The United States) withdrew from Iraq and was forced to withdraw from Afghanistan. He could neither build democracy nor the state in the two countries.

The West’s efforts to promote democracy have also resulted in greater destruction in some countries, while the West has acted hypocrisy and the democracies of the West have yielded to populism and extremism, he stressed.

– Crisis in Syria

Criticizing the West, Erdogan said they never took a humanitarian stance but focused only on ways to stop the influx of refugees at a time when hundreds of thousands were being slaughtered and millions were fleeing. the atrocities of the Syrian regime.

“What did the UNSC do when (Bashar al-) Assad used chemical weapons? Nothing. Besides, the regime continued its attacks later. Well, the UN was supposed to protect the victim against the aggressor, support the innocent against the tyrant and contain them. None of this happened, ”he said and noted that similar incidents could also be observed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Palestine, Kashmir, Crimea and Myanmar. “This shows us that global governance does not produce effective and equitable solutions.”

– Lack of representation at the UN

The Turkish president said the UN had no global representation because it was established by five countries – the five permanent members of the UNSC, including the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom – while the world today is much different from the post-war era.

“Could there be a system ignoring 1.5 billion Muslims? Can a UNSC, which is not diverse and not inclusive for (all) civilizations, bring peace and tranquility? Surely very difficult. It doesn’t. obviously can’t, ”he said.

Arguing that the UN also does not represent the new global political balance, the president said the fate of the whole world has been left to five countries which must also make decisions on matters outside their geography.

Erdogan also pointed out that all these countries cared about were their own national interests.

– Climate agreement

Bad policies that pursued constant growth and development have wreaked havoc around the world, with resources being brutally exploited, Erdogan said, noting that Mother Nature provided everything to humanity, who in response acted like her. there were no limits to resources and faced a great threat in the end.

Humanity is now facing air pollution, water and food insecurity, loss of biodiversity, environmental disasters and many other risks and threats, added the president and stressed that the international community must immediately discuss these issues more seriously as urgent solutions are needed. .

He also said the climate deal was a key part of the country’s vision set for 2053 and that he had previously announced that the climate deal would be put on the parliament’s agenda. Turkish – which is expected to ratify it soon.

Erdogan reiterated his call for a fairer world on the issue of climate change, stressing that those who have caused the most damage to nature should make the greatest contribution and that no one has the luxury to say otherwise. .