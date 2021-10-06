President Joko Widodo agrees to grant amnesty to Saiful Mahdi, says Mahfud chief executive





Terkini.id, Jakarta- President Joko Widodo approved the granting of amnesty to Saiful Mahdi, a Syiah Kuala lecturer in Banda Aceh who was convicted of the Electronic Information and Transactions Law (UU ITE). This is what Mahfud MD, Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, said. Mahfud said the president sent a letter to the RPD regarding the granting of the amnesty on September 29, 2021. By law, the President must listen to the RPD if he wants to grant amnesty and abolition. Also read: With farmers, President Jokowi participates in the planting of corn seeds in Sorong

“Now we just have to wait for the response from the DPR because the letter must first be discussed by Bamus, then read in front of the plenary session of the DPR, so we are waiting for that. What is certain, on the side of the government is that the process is over, “said Mahfud, quoted by Tribunnews. The effort to grant the amnesty itself began with a dialogue conducted by Mahfud with his wife and lawyer Saiful Mahdi on September 21, 2021. The next day, Mahfud immediately held a meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Law. and Human Rights (Kemenkumham) and the Attorney General’s office. Also read: Reprimand Mahfud, Former Democratic Executive: Shouldn’t Have Opinion On …

“And I said that we would propose to the president to grant amnesty to Saiful Mahdi. Then, on the 24th, I reported to the president, and the president agreed to grant amnesty, ”Mahfud said in an official statement from the public relations team of the coordinating ministry of political, legal and legal affairs. of security. Then on September 29, Mahfud said, the president’s letter was sent to the DPR asking the agency to review Saiful Mahdi’s amnesty. According to article 14, paragraph 2, of the 1945 constitution, he said, the president must first listen to the DPR before granting amnesty and abolition. Also read: Reprimand Mahfud, Former Democratic Executive: Shouldn’t Have Opinion On …

Now we just have to wait, what will be the response of the DPR, because the letter must first be discussed by Bamus and then read in front of the plenary of the DPR, so we are waiting for that. What is certain, from the government’s point of view, is that the process is over, ”said Mahfud. Mahfud said the government was working quickly on the matter because it was committed not to punish people too easily. “We want restorative justice, and it is only about criticizing and criticizing the faculty, not personal, because in my opinion I deserve an amnesty, which is why we are fighting for it,” said Mahfud.

