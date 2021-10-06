Mamata Banerjee writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks solution to ‘man-made’ flooding in Bengal





Mamata Banerjee wrote a four-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Bengal floods Calcutta: As several districts in West Bengal are inundated with water released by dams and dams in Jharkhand and those maintained by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek a permanent solution to the recurring problem. In a four-page letter sent Tuesday, the chief minister alleged that the flooding was “man-made” and caused by an “uncontrolled and unplanned” discharge of water from the DVC dams at Panchet and Maithon in Jharkhand. Referring to an earlier letter she wrote on August 4 in this regard, Mamata Banerjee said: “I had pointed out the structural factors that give rise to severe man-made flooding in South Bengal, several times, in a pitiful and tragic way. Unless the Government of India tackles the basic underlying structural and managerial issues, both short and long term, disasters will continue unmitigated in our lower riparian state. “ The Trinamool chief said she had received no response to her previous letter. “The issues I have raised affect millions of lives, and I call on the Indian government to take serious action without further delay,” the letter said. Mamata Banerjee also alleged that DVC authorities ignored IMD warnings about heavy rainfall and “kept the water flow from dams low and when there was heavy rainfall. , it was dumping about 10 lakh acre-feet of water between September 30 and October 2, which wreaked havoc in the lower Damodar region ahead of the holiday season. “ She also gave a list by date of the water discharged from the Maithon and Panchet dams. “This annual problem requires immediate short and long term measures so that the suffering of the population is alleviated and the national loss in terms of loss of life and property is avoided.” “I ask for your kind immediate intervention that the relevant ministry of the Indian government be requested to engage with the governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand and the authorities of the DVC, to help achieve a permanent solution to this problem of our state. year after year, ”she said. Incidentally, parts of South Bengal were inundated in early August, and Mamata Banerjee had alleged that the “man-made” disaster was caused by an excessive discharge of water by the DVC, killing 16 people and affecting hundreds of people. thousands of farmers. Last week, Ms. Banerjee held the Jharkhand government and the DVC responsible for the current flooding situation in southern West Bengal. She argued that this was due to an unforeseen and increased discharge of water from dams and dams in Jharkhand without prior notification to her administration. Mamata Banerjee claimed that the Jharkhand reservoirs had not been cleaned in the past 50 years and warned of “massive protests” if the dredging of dams and dams was not carried out urgently to prevent recurrent flooding. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/mamata-banerjee-writes-to-pm-narendra-modi-seeks-solution-to-man-made-bengal-floods-2565634 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos