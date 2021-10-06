Boris Johnson to fight business leaders over immigration with high pay plan

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to tell businesses they can no longer use immigration as an excuse not to invest in workers as he unveils his plan to raise wages.

He will use his keynote address at the Conservative Party conference to urge business leaders to pay their staff more in order to attract more Britons to low-wage positions instead of relying on a good foreign workforce Marlet.

In an attempt to make a point on his upgrading program, Mr Johnson will tell guests at the Manchester meeting that his government has the courage to oversee a meaningful transition to an economy with high wages, high skills and high productivity. .

The prime minister is reportedly just weeks away from signing a minimum wage hike as he seeks to lead by example by establishing higher wages in society.

The answer is to control immigration, to allow talented people to come to this country, but not to use immigration as an excuse not to invest in people, skills and equipment or machinery. that they need to do their job, he will say. .

We are not going back to the same old broken model of low wages, low growth, low skills and low productivity, all enabled and helped by unchecked immigration.

His position puts ministers at loggerheads with farmers and businesses, long seen as the bedrock of support for the Conservatives.

Craig Beaumont, head of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses, called the government’s message quite horrific.

Lord Wolfson, chief executive of fashion chain Next and a conservative peer, criticized governments’ attempts to dissuade companies – including pig farms – from bringing in immigrant workers to meet demand. He suggested that companies should still be able to obtain visas for foreign staff, but should pay them the same price as a UK worker as well as a visa tax.

Referring to Mr Johnson’s plan, Lord Wolfson told BBC Radio 4s Today show: I think this approach leads to queues at gas stations and unnecessary shooting at pigs, so I don’t think this is a particularly constructive approach.

I think a much more constructive approach is to say, well, if we think the problem is that companies are bringing people in because they’re cheap, then let’s make them more expensive.

He said his preferred strategy would ensure that business leaders can access foreign labor when needed. He said there would still be a huge incentive to employ people in the UK if those people were available.

Mr Johnson is reportedly planning to raise the so-called national living wage, the minimum wage paid to people over 23, by 5%, to around 9.42 an hour.

On Tuesday, he was grilled on ITV News about a possible increase in the hourly flat rate, but declined to give a definitive answer, stating: We will take inspiration from the Low Pay Commission and see where we come from.

The opposition Labor Party has taken the Prime Minister’s message to raise wages as a tool to show that it is seemingly out of touch with the reality facing millions of Britons.

His speech on Wednesday coincides with the government’s withdrawal of a 20-per-week increase in universal credit, which was implemented at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The benefit, which includes a single monthly payment, was introduced in 2013 to replace six different payments from the Ministry of Work and Pensions.

As Mr Johnson is on stage to shout his message about the need to raise wages, Labor plans to drive a van around the perimeter of the conference venue, displaying a poster urging ministers to reverse the cut in income households of millions of people.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rides a bike during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, England. Johnson will end the four-day conference with a speech promising Britain will make Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic a stronger and more vibrant country. PA

The closing speech at Manchester Central comes against the backdrop of a supply chain crisis, a chronic shortage of heavy goods vehicles that has led the military to be drafted into driving tankers and empty shelf warnings at Christmas. Farmers are also being forced to slaughter pigs and incinerate their remains due to a shortage of slaughterhouse staff.

So far, hundreds of healthy pigs have been killed due to the shortages. The National Pig Association has warned that up to 120,000 animals may have to be destroyed if no solution is found.

Duncan Berkshire, a pig veterinarian in North Yorkshire, said farmers found themselves in a devastating situation resulting in heinous and utter food waste.

If we don’t get movement soon, the backlog of pigs that is presently present on farms, we will have to adopt some of these more drastic measures at a later time to ensure that the welfare of these pigs is maintained, a he declared. BBC Radio Fours Today program.

Despite growing concerns from consumers and industry figures, Mr Johnson will defend his restrictions on foreign workers. He will tell campaigners that the government is now embarking on the long overdue change of direction in the UK economy.

The prime minister, whose landslide victory in 2019 gave him a majority in the Commons capable of making potentially unpopular decisions, promises to end the failure of successive governments to grasp the big issues.

One of the problems he will highlight is social protection for adults, which the Conservatives have promised to reform using funds from a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance.

After decades of drift and procrastination, this reforming government, this capable government that made Brexit, is rolling out the vaccine and will take care of social protection, he will say.

We face the biggest underlying problems in our economy and our society.

Problems that no government has had the courage to solve before.

Prime ministers promised to level areas of the country that had not benefited from London’s economic success and the South East was a key part of his pitch to voters in former Labor areas, the so-called Red Wall.

But the defeat in the Chesham and Amersham by-elections in June raised concerns among Tories over the focus on the northern regions.

Mr Johnson will try to close that gap by insisting that all parts of the UK can benefit from his plans.

There is no reason why people in one part of the country should be geographically doomed to be poorer than others, he will say.

Or why people should feel like they have to move away from loved ones or communities to reach their potential.

The upgrade, he will say, helps ease the pressure on parts of the overheated Southeast, while simultaneously offering hope and opportunity to areas that have felt left behind.

Update: October 6, 2021 7:49 am